NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Supply Chain Solutions has joined TERRA's Done with IT program to provide mail-in electronics recycling options for businesses and individuals from their Certified R2 facilities in Irving, TX.
With the addition of Elite, Done with IT is now supported by 25 certified recycling facilities and provides access to simple, secure, and sustainable e-waste recycling options for individuals, businesses and local governments across the U.S. and Canada.
Elite Cellular began its operations in 2010 with a mission to become a de facto standard in the electronics recycling. More specifically, Elite has performed end-to-end electronics recycling in adherence with R2 standards since obtaining their certification. The R2 certification has helped Elite broaden the scope of recycling services they offer. Elite e-recycles hundreds of thousands of devices annually, which puts them at the forefront of electronics recycling in the state of Texas.
"While the electronics recycling industry has been deemed essential, many e-waste recycling programs have been suspended," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "Done with IT offers e-waste recycling and ITAD services from nation's best recyclers for both businesses and consumers without the need for physical contact."
According to The Global E-waste Monitor 2020, a record 59 million tons of electronic waste was generated worldwide in 2019, up 21 percent in just five years.
"Protecting the environment and serving our clients and community is our top priority," said AJ Jamal, CEO of Elite. "Only Certified businesses like Elite adhere to rigorous standards and ongoing oversight that protect individuals and organizations against data breach and effectively mitigate the dangers associated with the improper disposal of e-waste."
TERRA & Done with IT
TERRA is dedicated to diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources.
Elite Supply Chain Solutions
At Elite Supply Chain Solutions, the quality of our products and the team that produces it is one of our greatest assets and a significant factor in our operations. We employ the highest quality and testing standards on all our products and have remarkably high expectations from our production staff. Various production metrics are used to measure the performance of our operations and implement tactical and strategic initiatives that continue to improve our overall quality.
