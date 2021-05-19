GREENSBORO, N.C., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pace Communications, the largest woman-owned independent full-service marketing agency in North America, received a total of 11 awards at the 15th annual international Hermes Creative Awards in several categories, spanning Digital Design, Print Media, Editorial and Copywriting. Two of Pace's creative leaders also received Distinguished Individual Achievement awards.
Among the work recognized this year are two websites for Truist Financial (the merger of BB&T and SunTrust): Money and Mindset as well as Truist Cares. While Money and Mindset serves as an accessible financial education hub, Truist Cares highlights the bank's support of several nonprofits within its service areas and the important work these nonprofits achieved amid the peak of the pandemic in the U.S. in 2020.
"Our creative teams are exceptionally talented in taking complex information from a variety of complex industries, including banking, and transforming it into visually appealing creative that makes this information both accessible and engaging. Despite making it look easy, achieving this is no easy feat. Last year we also took home 11 awards, and it's just so rewarding for our teams to be recognized time and again for their incredible work across clients, industries and methods," says Gordon Locke, President and Chief Marketing Officer at Pace.
Pace's Kevin de Miranda, Group Creative Director, and Jonathan Walls, Senior Director/Editor, were also among the recognized. Both de Miranda and Walls received awards for individual achievement for their exceptional leadership and creative prowess.
"Kevin is a creative visionary who inspires our best creative thinking and execution while providing the guidance, direction and education that our creatives need to evolve, improve and optimize their performance," says Sean Murphy, Managing Director at Pace.
De Miranda has been with Pace for over 20 years, during which time he has led award-winning campaigns for clients in many industries including Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, PepsiCo, Verizon, Southwest Airlines, 3M, Gold's Gym, Sysco, Tetra Pak, Vail Resorts, USAA, Lidl, HCA Healthcare and Argo Group.
Walls is also an industry veteran, with more than 20 years working in film, television, branded content and digital storytelling. He joined Pace in December of 2016, revamping the marketing agency's visual capabilities and directing award-winning work for brands including Verizon, Walmart, Wells Fargo, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, BB&T Bank (now Truist), Argo Group, Honda and Interstate Batteries. Brian Bowen, VP, Head of Production and Executive Producer at Pace explains, "Known for thoroughly investigating the story, Jonathan's ability to turn concept into reality through video has helped Pace create some of the best work we and our clients have ever seen. Marrying the best of technicality and art, Jonathan serves as a reminder of how everything a director does has to be done with purpose."
The Hermes Creative Awards is one of the oldest and largest creative competitions in the world. Winners range in size from individuals to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies. The competition is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing & Communication Professionals (AMCP). Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners were selected from over 200 categories grouped under advertising, publications, marketing, branding, integrated marketing, public relations/communications and electronic media.
Pace was named a winner in the following categories:
PLATINUM
TRUIST FINANCIAL
- 2019 Truist Financial Annual Report: Print Media | Publications | Annual Report
- Truist Leadership Institute Magazine, Issue 1 2020: Print Media | Publications | Magazine
- Money and Mindset: Electronic Media, Social Media, Interactive Media | Web Creative | Web Writing/Content
PACE
- Kevin de Miranda, Group Creative Director: Individual Achievement Award
- Jonathan Walls, Senior Director/Editor: Individual Achievement Award
GOLD
AAA
- AAA Living Magazine – March/April/May 2021: Design | Publication Cover
TRUIST FINANCIAL
- 2020 Truist Financial Annual Report: Print Media | Publications | Annual Report
- Truist Cares: Electronic Media, Social Media, Interactive Media | Web Creative | Web Writing/Content
- 2019 Truist Financial E-Annual Report: Electronic Media, Social Media, Interactive Media | Digital Publications/Messaging | E-Annual Report
- 2019 Truist Financial Corporate Social Responsibility Report: Electronic Media, Social Media, Interactive Media | Digital Publications/Messaging | Corporate Social Responsibility Report
- 2018 BB&T E-Annual Report: Electronic Media, Social Media, Interactive Media | Digital Publications/Messaging | E-Annual Report
Pace
Pace is a woman-owned, national full-service marketing agency that specializes in integrated brand storytelling. Serving clients regionally and globally, Pace helps move a brand's customers and employees to action through a potent combination of audience-first, data-driven thinking, smart strategies, technology and amazing creative. The agency's talent is made up of creatives, strategists, analysts and technologists located across the country, who are shaping the marketing world each second. For more information, please visit https://www.paceco.com/, https://twitter.com/PaceComm or https://www.linkedin.com/company/pace-communications.
