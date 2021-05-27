RALEIGH, N.C., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waycare, the leading provider of cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) traffic management solutions, announced today a partnership with the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) to pilot the use of AI and connected vehicle data for improved traffic management operations across the state. The deployment, which began in May 2021, gives NCDOT users visibility of road conditions and traffic events in real-time, covering all state-operated roads, such as I-40, one of the most dangerous roads in the state.
Waycare produces actionable traffic safety insights and crash predictions by using powerful AI algorithms that ingest troves of data from connected vehicles, mobile apps, third-party systems, and various agency sources. The solution provides NCDOT with real-time automated incident identification, irregular congestion detection, and collaborative tools for more efficient response and planning.
"Waycare is helping NCDOT leverage technology to better serve drivers navigating throughout the region," said Paul-Matthew Zamsky, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Waycare. "NCDOT is a great partner to showcase the value of using technology like CV data to produce actionable safety insights without needing to install additional traffic infrastructure on the roadways."
NCDOT is deploying the Waycare platform within State Farm Safety Patrol vehicles—which provides roadside assistance to stranded motorists, clears roadways, and administers temporary traffic control to help keep major roadways safe and flowing efficiently. The platform will be used to help identify and respond to road events quicker, as well as communicate with the Traffic Management Centers (TMC) in real time. The NCDOT will also use the platform across all three of its TMCs, including its primary center in Raleigh, addressing the most vital and diverse roadways.
North Carolina's Research Triangle, anchored by three major research universities, is a hub for innovation and research. With tech companies like Apple and Google building campuses in the triangle, thousands of new jobs are being created in the region. Waycare's deployment with NCDOT underscores the state's emphasis on technology, its commitment to innovation, and will aid the agency in managing increased traffic congestion brought about by anticipated population growth.
About Waycare
Waycare is committed to making today's roads safer and more accessible through its cloud-based, artificial intelligence (AI) traffic management and transit solutions. Waycare works collaboratively with traffic management centers, law enforcement, service patrol, and other agencies to produce an all-in-one traffic management platform with the widest array of data partnerships in the industry. This Software as a Service (SaaS) solution enables actionable traffic safety insights and predictions including real-time automated incident and irregular congestion detection, crash prediction and forecasting, and collaborative tools for more efficient responses and planning to better serve drivers on the roads. For more information, visit http://www.waycaretech.com.
