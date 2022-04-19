North Square Investments has joined the ranks of Chicago's largest money managers, ranking 26th by total assets under management as of December 31, 2021, according to Crain's Chicago Business.
CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North Square Investments has joined the ranks of Chicago's largest money managers, ranking 26th by total assets under management as of December 31, 2021, according to Crain's Chicago Business.
Crain's annual list, published at the end of March, showed North Square with $12.9 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of December 31st, a 43.3% increase in assets from the previous year. Only one other firm among the top 25 experienced a greater increase in AUM, according to Crain's.
At the end of last year, North Square, through its multi-boutique platform, had over $1.2 billion of assets under management in mutual funds. Through its ownership interests (majority and minority, respectively) in the distinctly branded firms of CS McKee ($9.9B AUM) and Oak Ridge Investments (over $1.8B AUA) North Square's collective assets under management and advisement totaled $12.9 billion on December 31, 2021.
"We are delighted to be included among this list of distinguished investment managers," said said North Square Investments CEO and Co-Founder Mark Goodwin, noting 2021 marked the firm's third anniversary of its founding and a year that was highlighted by other significant milestones including acquisitions, new product offerings and key hires.
"From the very beginning North Square's focus has been to source, develop and deliver institutional quality, active investment products primarily for high net worth and retail investors through strong relationships with financial consultants and advisors dedicated to building better portfolios for their clients," he continued. "Our mutual fund and separate account strategies are being developed and offered with the objective of complementing both passive and active strategies which we believe are at the very core of well-designed portfolios. Most importantly, we our confident we have the right people, resources, technology and subadvisory relationships in place to foster future growth and believe we will be successful as we continue to expand our multi-boutique platform and product suite," he said.
To view Crain's Chicago Business' list of Chicago's largest 30 money managers, please click here: http://northsquareinvest.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Crains-Chicago-Business-Largest-Money-Managers-2021.pdf
About North Square
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. North Square has an experienced senior management team comprised of seasoned professionals, a board composed of industry veterans including John Amboian, Neil Cummins and Brian Gaffney, and is backed by Estancia Capital Partners. As of March 31, 2022, North Square had over $1.3 billion of assets under management in 12 mutual funds. With North Square's ownership interests (majority and minority, respectively) in the distinctly branded firms of CS McKee and Oak Ridge Investments, collective assets under management totaled over $11.6 billion. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.
North Square Investments, LLC is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about the company's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV, which is available upon request. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Nothing contained herein constitutes an offer to buy or sell a particular security or investment product. This information contains opinions that are as of the date of this publication and are subject to change without notice.
Media Contact
Martin Gawne, North Square Investments, (312) 857-2167, mgawne@northsquareinvest.com
SOURCE North Square Investments