DAVIS, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engage3, which helps retailers and brands profitably grow revenue and drive store trips by tracking and optimizing their Price Image, has today partnered with North State Grocery, a fully employee-owned and operated neighborhood grocery store chain in Northern California and Southern Oregon, to increase their competitive visibility and sharpen their Key Value Items (KVIs).
With Engage3's solutions, North State Grocery, which does business under the Holiday Markets and Sav-Mor Foods banners, will be able to expand their coverage of competitor pricing and further optimize which items are most critical to driving traffic to their stores.
"Our Holiday Markets are committed to serve our communities by offering the highest quality and largest selection of natural, organic, traditional, gourmet, and prepared foods at an everyday fair value. Our Sav-Mor Foods are strategically designed to be the everyday low price neighborhood grocery store," said Paul Buzzell, Grocery Director for North State Grocery. "We are thrilled to leverage Engage3's analytics to identify the items that matter most to our shoppers of both banners. Their comprehensive pricing solutions will help ensure that we are priced right and are taking care of our loyal customers."
"North State Grocery's adoption of big data analytics solutions is a testament to their commitment to their value proposition and their customers," said Edris Bemanian, Engage3 CEO. "We are proud to collaborate with Paul and his team to provide millions of prices across their key competitors and help them optimize their key value drivers."
Engage3 products are currently used at six of the 10 largest retailers in North America.
About Engage3
Engage3 was founded by the creators of KhiMetrics (acquired by SAP), who are credited with inventing the retail price optimization space. Engage3's leadership team is composed of former KhiMetrics, SAP, Revionics, dunnhumby, KSS Retail, IBM/DemandTec and Nielsen executives.
International Data Corporation (IDC) recently positioned Engage3 as a Leader in its MarketScape Vendor Analysis Report for changing the game and leading the next frontier in strategic pricing solutions. Engage3 has also been listed in the Inc. 5000 for 4 years in a row since 2017.
Engage3's Competitive Intelligence Management (CIM) is an AI-assisted, attribute-based, and data science-driven solution that provides accurate, granular competitive data (30 billion product pricing records collected annually in the U.S. and Canada) and like-item-linking visibility. CIM helps retailers reverse-engineer their competitors' pricing and assortment strategies across channels, markets, and items. Price Image Management (PIM) is a next generation pricing solution that defines the impact of strategic pricing alternatives and unlocks pricing recommendations based on a retailer's objectives for Price Image, sales, and profitability. Engage3's Price Image management solutions help retailers understand and manage their Price Image and align it with their sales and profitability objectives using predictive modeling.
More information is available at http://www.engage3.com.
About North State Grocery
North State Grocery, Inc. is a 22-store grocery chain operating as Holiday Market and Sav-Mor Foods in Northern California and Southern Oregon. Partially employee-owned since 2006 and 100% employee-owned since 2016, North State Grocery has a vision they live up to everyday to provide their customers with the best shopping experience possible.
For more information, visit http://www.nsgrocery.com.
