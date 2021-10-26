MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the national capital region's technology community, today announced the winners of the third annual NVTC Capital Cyber Awards. In coordination with Cybersecurity Awareness Month, the awards were presented at the sixth annual NVTC Capital Cybersecurity Summit, which was held in-person and virtually on Friday, October 22, 2021. The winners represent leading organizations and executives who have contribute to advancing our region's cybersecurity industry this past year.
The NVTC Capital Cyber Award winners demonstrate dedication, vision, innovation and an ability to design mission-critical security solutions to thwart cyber-attacks. These awards highlight and salute their accomplishments and contributions in protecting our nation's critical infrastructure.
"The pandemic has brought massive disruptions to the way we live and work, and created an incredibly challenging environment for cybersecurity professionals. The increasing occurrence and complexity of cyberattacks towards our nation's critical infrastructure, workplaces and financial institutions continue to expand at an alarming rate." said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "We are proud of the work the NVTC Capital Cyber Award winners are achieving in security detection, vulnerability management and risk mitigation."
This year's program received over 30 nominations from esteemed companies, organizations and individuals working to defend our nation's critical cyber infrastructure and mitigate new and emerging threats. The six award category winners represent a diverse set of leading cybersecurity companies and leaders. The panel of judges included Lenard Marcus, general partner, Edison Partners; Tony Moraco, former CEO, SAIC and Dr. John Zangardi, president, Redhorse Corporation.
The category winners include:
Cyber CEO of the Year
John Wood, Telos Corporation
Cyber Company of the Year
GuidePoint Security
Cyber Deal of the Year
IronNet
Cyber Executive of the Year
Rob Palmer, ShorePoint
Cyber Government Contractor of the Year
Intelligent Waves
Cyber Startup of the Year
TracePoint
More information about the NVTC Capital Cyber Awards and NVTC's industry award programs can be found at: https://www.nvtc.org/NVTC/Events/Awards_Programs.aspx
