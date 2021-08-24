MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council today announced the honorees for the 25th annual 2021 Greater Washington Technology CFO Awards, which this year, acknowledges established chief financial officers and rising mid-career finance professionals for their exceptional ability to advance their organizations' financial position during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
"NVTC is pleased to honor CFOs and rising financial stars who were able to lead their organizations towards growth in a largely remote environment and help raise capital, create new revenue streams, and operate with a surplus," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "This past year was certainly a challenge for many, and these honorees demonstrated resiliency in unique and innovative ways to enable each of their organizations to thrive financially."
This year's awards program attracted nearly 50 nominations from companies and individuals throughout the region. An independent panel of three individuals selected six CFO Honorees and announced the Class of 2021 NVTC Rising Stars.
The 2021 Greater Washington Technology CFO Award recipients include:
CFO Success Stories Honorees:
- John Ferrari, QOMPLX, Inc.
- John Hall, Notal Vision, Inc.
- Doug Horne, Gannett Co., Inc.
- Phillip Jung, Mindoula Health, Inc.
- Chris Knibb, SOC Telemed
- John Rickman, ReAlta Life Sciences
Class of 2021 NVTC Rising Stars:
- Jessica Batt, Maximus
- Joe Harar, EdgeConneX
- Kathleen Henry, Booz Allen Hamilton
- John Ross, Microsoft
- Shannan Winkler, IntelliDyne
This year's NVTC Greater Washington Technology CFO Awards will be hosted virtually on September 22, 2021 from 4:00pm - 5:30pm EST. For more information, please visit our website.
About the Northern Virginia Technology Council
The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the trade association representing the national capital region's technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from diverse sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Nearly 500 entities make up the NVTC membership and look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.
