MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the national capital region's technology community, today announced the finalists of the 2021 NVTC Virginia Data Center Awards. In celebration of the Virginia Data Center industry's enormous growth and impact in our region, the awards will be presented on November 16, 2021 at Stone Tower Winery in Leesburg, Va.
The mission of the NVTC Data Center and Cloud Community is to provide a consistent, collective and compelling voice for promoting the interests of the region's ever-growing data center and cloud community in order to contribute to the long-term growth and prosperity of the industry. The award finalists represent the best of the data center industry in our region. The seven award categories recognize those at the forefront of innovative construction projects, energy efficient practices, as well as impactful community and veteran engagements.
"As the global pandemic has forced companies to rethink their business operations and rely more heavily on digital tools and initiatives, Northern Virginia's data center and cloud industry has stepped up to the plate and delivered. Data centers in our region now more than ever play a critical role in business continuity, data security, and cloud accessibility and Northern Virginia continues to be the leading data center market worldwide. We congratulate these finalists for their innovative contributions to Virginia's data center industry," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO, NVTC.
We are pleased to announce that the following individuals were chosen as finalists by an independent panel of business leaders. Additionally, the Data Center Icon Award will be given to Marc Ganzi president and chief executive officer of DigitalBridge during the awards ceremony.
Data Center Community Champion Award
- 7x24 Exchange Washington DC Chapter
- Data Center Coalition
- Troy Hill, Iron Mountain Data Centers
- AFCOM Potomac Chapter
- Erich Sanchack, Digital Realty
- Daisy Saulls, Equinix
Data Center Construction Project Award
- DPR Construction
- QTS
Data Center DE&I Leadership Award
- Randy Brouckman, EdgeConneX
- Shalini Sharma, Vantage Data Centers
- Dave Smith, Microsoft
Data Center NextGen Leadership Award
- Joe Harar, EdgeConneX
- Jim Henry, Iron Mountain Data Centers
- Alex Marcham, Digital Realty
- Greg Thompson, Vantage Data Centers
Data Center Sustainable Champion Awards
- Sormeh McCullough, Digital Realty
- Andrew Schaap, Aligned
- Dave Smith, Microsoft
Data Center Trailblazer Award
- Daniel Golding, Google
- Josh Levi, Data Center Coalition
- Vinay Nagpal, InterGlobix
Data Center Veterans High Impact Award
- Mark Barry, Saltenna
- Erich Sanchack, Digital Realty
This year's NVTC Data Center Awards are sponsored by Equinix, Loudoun County Economic Development, Northern Virginia Community College, Bohler, Digital Realty, Facebook, Prince William County Economic Development, QTS, Google, Henrico County Economic Development, Level Green Landscaping, Vantage Data Centers and Scoop News Group. InterGlobix Magazine is the media partner for the awards.
For more information and to register for the awards ceremony, please visit: https://www.nvtc.org/NVTC/Events/Event_Display.aspx?EventKey=DATAWARD22
About the Northern Virginia Technology Council
The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the trade association representing the national capital region's technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Nearly 500 entities make up the NVTC membership and look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.
