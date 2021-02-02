MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia, today announced the addition of two (2) members to its Board of Directors with the appointment of Julie Bowen, senior vice president of operations and outreach, and chief legal officer at MITRE and Mike Daniels, vice president, global public sector, Google Cloud at Google.
The new members bring extensive technology industry knowledge and strategic counsel to NVTC's Board of Directors, where their expertise will help shape NVTC's programs and drive membership across the region. Bowen and Daniels join fellow technology titans from Amazon, Appian, IBM, ManTech, Maximus, Microsoft, Unanet, Verizon, and others which comprise NVTC's current Board of Directors.
"We are excited to welcome Julie and Mike to our Board of Directors and look forward to the industry expertise and business acumen they will bring to the organization's leadership," said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO. "As the region embarks on the next phase of innovation, we will continue to convene influential industry leaders to advance the region's technology sector and solve for industry challenges through networking, peer-to-peer communities, and programming. Julie and Mike bring a wealth of experience that will only serve to enhance those efforts."
"NVTC continues to serve as the voice of our technology industry, acting as a connector throughout the Washington, DC Metropolitan Area with a focus on fostering innovation and developing strategic workforce talent. Our association strives to set the gold standard for industry collaboration excellence among its diverse membership, including innovators, academic thought leaders, and public sector executives, encouraging the sharing of ideas and information that drive growth in our community," said Greg Baroni, NVTC chair and chairman and CEO of Attain.
Bowen and Daniels will serve on the NVTC Board of Directors, effective January 20, 2021.
