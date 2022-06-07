Awardees honored for their outstanding contributions to the economic growth of the region
MCLEAN, Va., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the region's technology community, announces the winners of the 26th annual NVTC Greater Washington Technology CFO Awards. These awards recognize Chief Financial Officers and financiers for their extraordinary achievements and excellence in promoting the region's economic growth. Winners were honored at an awards celebration held on June 6, 2022.
"Congratulations to this year's group of financial executives, who exemplify exceptional financial leadership, community involvement, and commitment to bettering our region," says Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "Each award winner has made a tangible, significant impact at their respective companies and serves as a role model for the next generation of financial professionals."
This year's program attracted more than 50 nominations from companies, organizations, and individuals working to break barriers and cultivate industry innovation throughout the National Capital region. Winners were selected by an independent panel of judges consisting of former awardees.
"Northern Virginia is home to an abundance of talented financial professionals, and we are honored to have been able to gather the best and brightest for this prestigious awards program," says Olivier Bouwer, partner at PwC and chair of NVTC's 2022 CFO Awards. "We thank all the winners and nominees for their continued contributions to the economic vitality of the region."
The category winners for the 2022 Greater Washington Technology CFO Awards include:
Public Company CFO of the Year
Ken Sharp, DXC Technology
Private Company CFO of the Year
Heather Paduck, STACK Infrastructure
Emerging Growth CFO of the Year
David Farnsworth, HawkEye 360
Financier of the Year
Jason Rigoli, Enlightenment Capital
2022 Class of Rising Stars
Abby Clawson, Axios
Meghan Gifford, Octo
AJ Gollinger, Alarm.com, Holdings Inc.
Ryan Heiling, Morning Consult
Lindsay Joyce, Booz Allen Hamilton
Jonathan Sabo, Unanet
NVTC also honored industry leader Phillip G. Norton, retired CEO and executive chairman of ePlus, Inc., with the Michael G. Devine Hall of Fame Award. This award is presented annually to a leader whose contributions have had a significant impact on the National Capital region's technology community during his or her career.
