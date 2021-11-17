MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the national capital region's technology community, announced the winners of its third annual NVTC Virginia Data Center Awards. In celebration of the Virginia data center industry's enormous growth and impact and dedication to making our region the epicenter of the Internet, the awards were presented on November 16, 2021 at Stone Tower Winery in Leesburg, Va.
"This year's honorees have demonstrated amazing accomplishments within Virginia's leading data center sector," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "Virginia's data centers not only manage a significant portion of the world's Internet traffic, the recipients for these awards have directly contributed to an infrastructure that is able to secure, protect and analyze all inputs — thanks to the commitment of our leaders and innovators."
"Data centers are the engines of the digital economy. As businesses accelerate their pace toward digitalization and adopting cloud services, data centers will continue to play a crucial role in the digital world. Virginia represents the largest data center market globally and NVTC fosters the growth of the data center industry. I would like to congratulate all the winners and thank them for their contributions," said Vinay Nagpal, chairman of NVTC's Data Center and Cloud Community of Interest.
This year's program attracted nominations across seven different award categories, and represents the best of the data center industry in the national capital region, including innovative construction projects, energy efficient practices, as well as impactful community, Veteran and enterprising engagements. All nominations were carefully reviewed and considered by a panel of independent judges.
Congratulations to the winners of the 2021 Virginia Data Center Awards:
Data Center Community Champion Award
- 7x24 Exchange Washington DC Chapter
- AFCOM Potomac Chapter
Data Center Construction Project Award
- QTS
Data Center DE&I Leadership Award
- Shalini Sharma, Vantage Data Centers
Data Center NextGen Leadership Award
- Joe Harar, EdgeConneX
- Greg Thompson, Vantage Data Centers
Data Center Sustainable Champion Award
- Andrew Schaap, Aligned
Data Center Trailblazer Award
- Vinay Nagpal, InterGlobix
Data Center Veterans High Impact Award
- Erich Sanchack, Digital Realty
Data Center Icon Award
- Marc Ganzi, DigitalBridge
This year's NVTC Data Center Awards were sponsored by Equinix, Loudoun County Economic Development, Northern Virginia Community College, Bohler, Digital Realty, Facebook, Prince William County Economic Development, QTS, Google, Henrico County Economic Development, Level Green Landscaping, Vantage Data Centers and Scoop News Group. InterGlobix Magazine is the media partner for the awards.
