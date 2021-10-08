MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the national capital region's technology community; InterGlobix LLC, a global solutions company focused on the convergence of data centers, terrestrial fiber and subsea fiber; and Dominion Energy, providing reliable, affordable, clean energy to nearly seven million customers in 16 states, today announce the appointment of InterGlobix's President Vinay Nagpal as the chair and Dominion Energy Director of Customer Solutions and Strategic Partnerships Stan Blackwell as vice chair of NVTC's Data Center and Cloud Community effective October 1, 2021.
As one of the nation's leading technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. As part of its operating model, NVTC hosts ten peer-to-peer communities of interest. The mission of the NVTC Data Center and Cloud Community is to provide a consistent, collective and compelling voice for promoting the interests of the region's ever growing data center, cloud and critical infrastructure community in order to contribute to the long-term growth and prosperity of the industry.
NVTC is pleased to announce the new Chairs of the NVTC Data Center and Cloud Community:
- Vinay Nagpal has been leading the development of digital infrastructure solutions on a global scale for over 26 years. As the president of InterGlobix and a former executive with Digital Realty, DuPont Fabros Technology, TATA Communications, Verizon Business, UUNET, CanWest Global Communications and Intrinsyc Software, he has led global initiatives focused on the convergence of data centers, subsea fiber and terrestrial fiber. Vinay is part of leadership and advisory teams for the Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee (IEIC), the QTS Richmond NAP, Total Telecom Submarine Networks EMEA, DE-CIX, RTI Cables, SubOptic, PTC and previously GPX India, LINX NoVA and the Open-IX Association.
- Stan Blackwell has been with Dominion Energy for 25 years. He currently leads Dominion Energy's data center practice, supports its largest customers in Northern Virginia, and manages the Outdoor Street Light Program in Virginia and North Carolina. Stan has also held leadership roles in finance, accounting, electrical design, renewable product development, contract management, key account management, and economic development. Before joining Dominion Energy, he spent nine years in the computer industry with AT&T and NCR in various financial roles.
"Northern Virginia is the leading data center market in the world. NVTC is delighted to have two seasoned experts lead our Data Center and Cloud Community. Both Vinay and Stan have been affiliated with NVTC for ten years and are regarded as influential leaders representing the data center and cloud industry," said Jennifer Taylor, NVTC president and CEO. "Their combined leadership will be a catalyst encouraging next-gen leaders to engage in growing this important data center market within our local economy."
"NVTC provides a second-to-none platform enabling the growth of key technology areas in our region with a great sense of community and opportunity to give back. It is an honor to be selected as the chair of the NVTC Data Center and Cloud Community," said Vinay Nagpal. "I look forward to collaborating with Jennifer, Stan and the community members to continue to lead the growth of our region's data center and cloud industry."
"Dominion Energy is a key ally of the data center industry and is committed to helping propel the region's growth, while also supporting companies as they strive to meet renewable energy goals. We supply over two gigawatts of load and do so with excellent reliability and increasingly-clean power," said Stan Blackwell. "I am honored to be associated with NVTC and look forward to working with great leaders in the data center and cloud sector."
The first NVTC Data Center and Cloud Community meeting of this new season will be held on October 14, 2021 and will feature a keynote from Chris Sharp, CTO of Digital Realty, the largest Data Center in the region, followed by a fireside chat hosted by Vinay. For additional information, please visit: http://www.nvtc.org.
About the Northern Virginia Technology Council
The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) is the trade association representing the national capital region's technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Nearly 500 entities make up the NVTC membership and look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Visit NVTC at http://www.nvtc.org.
About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.
About InterGlobix LLC
InterGlobix LLC is a global consulting and advisory company focused on the convergence of datacenters, terrestrial and subsea fiber. InterGlobix offers strategic business consulting and marketing solutions for datacenter and the connectivity industry worldwide. InterGlobix also owns InterGlobix Magazine, the industry's first and only global magazine of its kind focused on Datacenters, Connectivity, Luxury and Lifestyle. Visit InterGlobix at: http://www.interglobix.com to learn more.
