Scholarship supports women who demonstrate exceptional leadership promise and potential in the technology field
MCLEAN, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the National Capital Region's technology community, today announced five recipients of the NVTC Foundation Kilberg Scholarship Fund. This fund was established to support women interested in a career in the tech industry. Each recipient demonstrates leadership promise and a commitment to advancing technology-driven innovations. Each will receive $5,000 to pursue higher education in STEM-related fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).
"Congratulations to the recipients of the Kilberg Scholarship Fund. This scholarship reinforces NVTC's commitment to infusing the next generation of talent into our workforce and supporting women who are pursuing careers in STEM roles." said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "Creating greater access and providing resources for women to secure in-demand jobs is not only a personal passion of mine, but also critically important to build a diverse and talented workforce."
The 2022 NVTC Foundation Kilberg Scholarship Fund recipients are:
- Rusul Abdulrazzaq, Osbourn Park High School senior, who plans to attend George Mason University
- Brittany Asare, Hayfield Secondary School senior, who plans to attend The University of Virginia
- Ava Boston, Yorktown High School senior, who plans to attend Yale University
- Keren Gonzaga, The Governor's School @ Innovation Park senior, who plans to attend William & Mary
- Sajeda Shuaib, current student at Northern Virginia Community College
Established in 2021, the NVTC Foundation Kilberg Scholarship Fund serves as a continuation of retired NVTC President and CEO Bobbie Kilberg's lifelong spirit of community service in the Northern Virginia technology community. Scholarships are available annually to high school seniors or graduates pursuing post-secondary education or training in a STEM-related field. The application review committee selected the recipients based on a commitment to pursue a degree or training in STEM-related fields, Northern Virginia residency, and financial need.
"These outstanding young women represent the talent and future of our workforce. I look forward to following their continued academic and leadership success," said Kilberg. "Not only have the recipients displayed hard work in advancing their education, but they have also shown dedication to making their communities a better place."
The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia (CFNOVA), a public charity that helps grow philanthropy, manages the scholarship fund on behalf of the NVTC Foundation. A formal announcement of winners will take place in July at a private celebration for donors and winners.
# # #
About the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)
NVTC is the trade association representing the Northern Virginia technology community. As one of the nation's largest technology councils, NVTC serves companies from all sectors of the industry, from small businesses and startups to Fortune 100 technology companies, government contractors, as well as service providers, academic institutions, and nonprofit organizations. More than 425 members look to the organization as a resource for networking and educational opportunities, peer-to-peer communities, policy advocacy, industry promotion, fostering of strategic relationships, and branding of the region as a major global technology center. Learn more at http://www.nvtc.org.
About the NVTC Foundation
The NVTC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit, helps expand and promote academic and employment opportunities within technology fields for communities underrepresented in the tech sector. Foundation programs include the Veterans Employment Initiative, which supports transitioning military service members and the Kilberg Scholarship Fund, which supports women pursuing higher education in technology fields. Learn more here.
About the Community Foundation for Northern Virginia (CFNOVA)
The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia grows philanthropy to respond to critical need, seed innovation and lead and convene the community. Comprised of donor advised funds, permanent funds, giving circles, and other charitable endowments, the Community Foundation connects donors to community and promotes a more equitable and inclusive prosperity that marries our economic strength with the full breadth of our diverse community. In 2020, the Community Foundation awarded more than $13 million in grants and scholarships. For more information please visit us at http://www.cfnova.org, or follow up on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Media Contact
Kara Mauceri, Northern Virginia Technology Council, 301-775-3322, kmauceri@nvtc.org
Elizabeth Rhee, Merritt Group, 703-475-2099, rhee@merrittgrp.com
SOURCE Northern Virginia Technology Council