MCLEAN, Va., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the trade association representing the National Capital Region's diverse technology community, today announced its new Student Membership Initiative, specifically designed to infuse the next generation of talent into the region's workforce in both technology and professional services roles. The initiative includes a new student membership category, dedicated intern professional development and networking events, and the NVTC Foundation Kilberg Scholarship Fund.
The Student Membership Initiative advances NVTC's mission to accelerate tech innovation and promote world-class workforce development to enable the region's tech sector to continue to innovate, grow, and thrive. It will provide opportunities for college-level students and new collar apprentices to build their professional network, access the thousands of jobs in the region's vibrant tech community, stay informed of innovative tech trends, and hone both technical and soft skills. While students prepare for the post-graduation hybrid work environment, they will gain access to the nation's most influential tech leaders, relevant content, and signature events covering the industry's cutting-edge topics.
"NVTC is thrilled to offer students and apprentices opportunities to network and learn about the incredible companies that make up the NVTC membership and the open jobs they have available," said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. "Infusing the next generation of diverse talent into our workforce is one of NVTC's strategic priorities, so we may achieve our vision of becoming the most vibrant and collaborative tech hub in the world. Our ultimate goal is to equip students with the resources and skills to meet the future demands of the regional technology community."
The Student Membership Initiative also includes the NVTC Foundation Kilberg Scholarship Fund. Each year, NVTC awards female students who have demonstrated leadership promise and commitment to advancing technology with a substantial gift to pursue higher education in STEM-related fields. The five 2022 recipients for the scholarship fund were recently announced.
To kick off the Student Membership Initiative, NVTC hosted its first-ever Summer Intern Networking Reception on June 23 at Convene in Arlington, Va., with over 200 attendees. Designed to provide professional development and networking for summer tech interns working at NVTC member organizations, the event featured esteemed panelists who shared their insights about in-demand skills, tips on how to find job opportunities, networking best practices, and more. Panelist companies included Beyond20, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, Micron Technology, and Sandy Spring Bank. The event was sponsored by Attain Partners, GDIT, and International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training.
To learn more and sign up for NVTC's Student Membership, please visit: http://www.nvtc.org.
