MCLEAN, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC), the membership and trade association for the technology community in Northern Virginia and one of the largest technology councils in the nation, calls on Congress to oppose the "Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021" (H.R. 842, PRO Act). This sweeping and unnecessary proposal would nullify the rights of American workers protected by right-to-work laws in 28 states, and would allow employees to sign a petition and create overnight unionization. The legislation is slated to be voted on this week in the U.S. House of Representatives.
NVTC has long supported efforts that increase competitiveness and economic growth to ensure Virginia maintains its ranking as the top state for business. Preserving our right-to-work status and avoiding negative signals that drive private enterprise away from the Commonwealth are critical pillars of our success. Furthermore, NVTC believes no citizen of the Commonwealth should be forced to join a union and pay its dues in order to work.
Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC, said, "Technology companies breed innovative workplace environments that often rely on close collaboration between management and their employees. In this ever-changing and competitive global marketplace, survival for technology companies requires flexibility and a healthy relationship between the employer and employees. We strongly oppose the PRO Act because it intrudes deeply into that relationship and will sow the seeds of discord within the workplace, as well as hinder Virginia's competitiveness. In an economy as difficult as the one we now face, our collective focus needs to be on building bridges between labor and management, not creating more profound divides."
NVTC joins our colleagues at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) in urging the Congress to oppose this legislation.
