Student data insights platform will help educators address individual needs of the students and deliver effective interventions
ST. PAUL, Minn., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northland Learning Center is implementing student data insights platform Proliftic in ten school districts for the 2022–2023 school year. This implementation will support educators as they seek to address the whole child and provide interventions for students of all backgrounds.
Proliftic is a student data insights platform that enables educators to achieve consistent and equitable learning acceleration. The solution achieves this by integrating data from a district's Student Information System (SIS), preferred assessments and interventions to provide insights that unify team response.
"Northland Learning Center recognizes the power of data to confront disproportionately in student outcomes," said Julie Page, Associate VP of Market Solutions at Sourcewell Technology. "We are honored to partner with these school districts and look forward to seeing how they leverage data insights to support students."
The Northland Learning Center is based in northeastern Minnesota and provides services to its member districts in areas such as multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) and special education.
"I believe so strongly in the work that we're doing together with Sourcewell Technology," said Beth Shermoen, Director of CEIS and Equity at Northland Learning Center. "Through our partnership, we'll better ensure that all students have access to resources they need to learn and grow academically, socially and emotionally. The system will help us make data-driven decisions that are best for kids."
The following Northland Learning Center school districts will be utilizing Proliftic this upcoming school year:
- Chisholm ISD 695
- Cook County ISD 166
- Ely ISD 696
- International Falls ISD 361
- Mesabi East ISD 2711
- Mt. Iron / Buhl ISD 712
- Nett Lake ISD 707
- Northland Learning Center ISD 6076
- Rock Ridge ISD 2909
- St. Louis County Schools ISD 2142
To learn more about these partnering districts, check out Northland Learning Center's website.
To learn more about Proliftic, visit https://www.proliftic.org.
