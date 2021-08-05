LONDON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NorthRock Funds ("NorthRock") has launched its alternative funds platform, a new product that will provide qualified investors access to innovative and niche investment strategies. At the core of its offering, NorthRock brings together top emerging talent, investors, and creative fund solutions with a liquid and flexible approach. The platform's open architecture is built on four key pillars: strategic partnership, performance, liquidity, and risk management.
"The scientific innovation in asset management is taking place in smaller firms, especially in the systematic and quantitative investment fields. However, the inherent risks and challenges of direct investment in emerging managers, are barriers to institutional participation. Our eco-system transforms these challenges into opportunities at scale through one integrated operational and risk management framework," says Amin Naj, Head of NorthRock.
Leveraging years of industry experience in hedge fund research and due diligence, NorthRock identifies, selects, and partners with high-potential asset managers. Each fund on the platform reflects a carefully selected investment strategy. In a segregated fund supervised by NorthRock, a mandate is given to a partner asset manager to implement their strategy in line with specific investment guidelines and risk management policies. With daily liquidity, independent valuation and risk oversight, investors benefit from a high level of flexibility, transparency, and control, enabling them to make their own investment choices, using any combination of funds.
The NorthRock platform aims to launch four sub-funds by the end of 2021 to offer investors a diverse mix of managers and strategies with low correlation to equity and bond markets. Selected strategies on the platform span across fundamental equity, equity arbitrage, long/short equity, market neutral, global macro, and quantitative strategies.
"Our multi-manage model is designed to empower entrepreneurial asset managers that are less visible and harder to access. We provide them with access to capital, operational infrastructure, and global distribution. Therefore, our investment solutions offer much more than access to alternative investments, we standardize, streamline, and centralize the entire investment lifecycle," adds Mr. Naj.
NorthRock platform is a growth engine for asset management entrepreneurship, and its mission is to accelerate the development of leading managers of the future. Fostering diversity, innovation, and know-how, NorthRock's vision is to level the playing-field for exceptional talent in asset management.
