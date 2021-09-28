NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Northspyre, a cloud-based intelligence and project delivery platform for real estate owners, developers and project managers, today announced it has received the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification. As the fastest-growing project delivery solution on the market for modern real estate teams, Northspyre is committed to ensuring the privacy and security of its customers' data. Receiving this certification is an extension of that commitment, and further solidifies Northspyre's credibility as a trusted software-as-a-service provider.
"As a best-in-class property technology platform for developers and owners, we are dedicated to arming our customers with solutions that are held to the highest standard of compliance when it comes to data privacy and security," said William Sankey, co-founder and CEO of Northspyre. "Earning our SOC 2 Type II certification allows us to provide an innovative product to forward-thinking real estate project teams that successfully meets the industry's top security and privacy standards."
To earn compliance, Northspyre participated in a series of extensive audits conducted by Sensiba San Filippo, a leading accounting firm, and successfully met the five Trust Services Criteria set by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) – privacy, confidentiality, security, availability, and processing integrity.
Security and data privacy has become increasingly critical for organizations of all types from real estate development companies to large enterprises. Achieving the SOC 2 Type II certification will enable real estate project delivery teams utilizing Northspyre that manage ground-up developments, fit-outs and major renovations to have peace of mind knowing that their data is secure and being processed and managed in accordance with the AICPA's highest compliance standards.
About Northspyre
Northspyre is a cloud-based intelligence platform that empowers real estate professionals to make proactive, data-driven decisions on development, capital and asset projects across real estate project types. Created specifically to meet the needs of owners, developers, project management firms and internal real estate teams, Northspyre leverages the power of automation, data analytics and artificial intelligence to achieve predictable outcomes and realize significant time and cost savings. Northspyre's technology is dedicated to helping teams deliver even the most complex project or portfolio on-time and on-budget. Since 2017, Northspyre has facilitated more than $25 billion in client projects. To learn more, visit http://www.northspyre.com.
