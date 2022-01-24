CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NorthStar.io, a leading risk-based vulnerability management solution provider, has today announced the addition of the vulnerability exploit Prediction Engine feature to the existing vulnerability prioritization product suite. With the addition of the Prediction Engine, NorthStar Navigator is first to provide security and IT operations teams a definitive assessment on whether a CVE will eventually be exploited in the wild.
NorthStar Navigator's vulnerability Prediction Engine is a yes/no categorical assessment that accurately predicted, approximately 1 year ahead on average, over 43% of the CVEs marked as "exploited in the wild" (EIW) by one of the security industries leading sources for EIW data. Likewise, the Prediction Engine identified 59% of the CVEs marked as "exploited in the wild" by CISA's "Known Exploited Vulnerabilities" catalog, over one year in advance on average of its publication. Based on all available data and updated daily, the vulnerability Prediction Engine works to provide a forward-looking capability that has proven reliable in determining the immediate risk posed by each vulnerability.
The recent establishment of CISA's catalog of Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEVs) puts federal agencies under strict timelines to identify and remediate vulnerabilities that satisfy certain thresholds. "The accuracy of NorthStar Navigator's prediction technology provides the advanced warning that remediation teams need, giving them significantly more time to act," said Alex Moss, CEO, NorthStar.io.
The Prediction Engine capability has been added to the existing NorthStar Navigator vulnerability prioritization platform and may also be purchased separately as a data feed. The prediction feature highlights the company's focus on expanding its product functionality and growing the iconic NorthStar brand by truly encapsulating risk for efficient end-to-end vulnerability remediation campaigns contextualized to the risk appetite of their business.
About NorthStar.io, Inc.
NorthStar Navigator enables businesses to take a proactive approach towards prioritizing and remediating the vulnerabilities that represent the greatest risk to the business. NorthStar provides advanced vulnerability prioritization technology with a transparent scoring model to automate the tedious, manual, and error-prone processes of risk and vulnerability management.
