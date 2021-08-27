CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NorthStar, an innovative vulnerability prioritization and prediction technology, announces the company is recognized in the 2021 Gartner ® Hype Cycle™ for Security Operations [1] and 2021 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for I&O Automation [2]. NorthStar is named as a Sample Vendor under the Vulnerability Prioritization Technology (VPT) category. "Vulnerability prioritization technology (VPT) streamlines vulnerability analysis and remediation/mitigation process by focusing efforts on identifying and prioritizing the vulnerabilities that post the greatest risks to the organization." [1] In this report, Gartner mentions that VPT market penetration is 20 – 50% and the benefit rating is High, defined as, "enables new ways of performing horizontal or vertical processes that will result in significantly increased revenue or cost savings for an enterprise."
"For over 20 years, I have personally relied on the insight provided by the Hype Cycle reports to influence the application of new technologies in the enterprise. I believe that being on the vendor side, it's very exciting to see our technology not only included in a Hype Cycle report, but moving steadily through the maturity life cycle," said Alex Moss, CEO, NorthStar.
The Gartner report says,"VPT solutions can be considered a form of automation that bring advanced analytics and vulnerability intelligence to reduce the human resource requirements of performing manual RBVM. The continued rise in the number of security incidents and breaches around the globe is driving many organizations to adopt VPT solutions to implement an effective, efficient vulnerability management program." [1]
"We are thrilled that the market continues to place heavy emphasis on the benefits and value of RBVM and VPT and the VPT technologies that support contextual risk reduction." said Moss. "Our technology has proven ability to lower labor costs, ease audit burdens, and become the source of truth for security operations, infrastructure teams, and vulnerability remediations. The key benefit is that all teams are coordinated in their efforts and quickly and efficiently reducing their organization attack surface."
NorthStar Navigator's powerful data engine fuels risk reduction efforts via simple, contextual vulnerability prioritization for easier remediation. It provides a simple path to vulnerability management maturity, introducing true business context to prioritization, and delivers a data-driven scoring model offering the flexibility, visibility and transparency required to address the exposures that are the most important to each individual organization.
Gartner clients can access the full reports here: https://www.gartner.com/interactive/hc/4003948 and https://www.gartner.com/interactive/hc/4003665.
[1] Gartner, 'Hype Cycle for Security Operations, 2021', Pete Shoard, Shilpi Handa, July 23, 2021
[2] Gartner, "Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2021", Chris Saunderson, 16 July 2021
GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About NorthStar.io
NorthStar enables businesses to take a proactive approach towards prioritizing and remediating the vulnerabilities that represent the greatest risk to the business. NorthStar provides advanced vulnerability prioritization technology with a transparent scoring model to automate the tedious, manual, and error-prone processes of risk and vulnerability management.
Media Contact
Sarah Isaacs, NorthStar.io, +1 312.421.3270 Ext: 1, sisaacs@northstar.io
SOURCE NorthStar.io