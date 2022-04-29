NortonLifeLock Logo (PRNewsfoto/NortonLifeLock Inc.)

TEMPE, Ariz., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that it has received a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") stating that its investigation of the Company, which was originally announced on May 10, 2018, has concluded, and the SEC enforcement staff does not intend to recommend an enforcement action against NortonLifeLock.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

