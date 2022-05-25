Venture-backed company unveils new easy-to-use hardware and software tools for telling immersive stories with superior sound and seamless cloud integration.
TRONDHEIM, Norway, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nomono, pioneers of audio recording and collaboration tools that help podcasters and journalists tell immersive audio stories, debuted today its integrated hardware and software solutions for simplifying field recording, file management, collaboration and production while paving the way for a spatial audio future.
The Nomono platform includes the Nomono Sound Capsule, a Wi-Fi enabled recorder that combines four ultra-compact wireless lavalier mics with a 360-degree spatial audio microphone array and weighs less than 4 pounds. The Nomono Sound Capsule connects seamlessly to the Nomono Web App, an online audio collaboration tool where content creators backup their recordings, collaborate with their production team, and apply AI-powered dialogue enhancement processing to ensure their audio sounds the best it can before starting the editorial process.
With unparalleled portability and ease-of-use, Nomono's combined solutions are revolutionizing how professional-quality audio is created.
"We're sound people with a passion for building great products for like-minded pros, including podcasters, broadcast journalists, and media houses," said Jonas Rinde, Nomono CEO. "Nomono simplifies podcasting with intuitive tools for capturing interviews from the field, collaborating on the editorial process, and improving audio quality. Our goal is to provide storytellers with an audio workflow that is smart, simple, and capable of delivering excellent sound."
Unlike current podcasting workflows that depend on separate field recorders, microphones, mixers, and accessories – plus software collaboration tools like Dropbox, Google Drive, iCloud, Google Docs, Asana, Notion, and more – Nomono offers a portable, all-in-one field recording solution built specifically for podcasters and journalists that automatically uploads recordings to an intuitive cloud-based audio collaboration and preparation tool.
"With the Nomono platform, creators can focus on their subjects and content without worrying about technology and equipment," Rinde said. "This allows them to be more creative in their audio storytelling."
The Nomono Sound Capsule
The Nomono Sound Capsule is a compact, one-button field recording solution that captures up to four guests and immersive scene tape without wires or a complicated setup. The portable, all-in-one solution is built specifically for podcasters and journalists who work in the field and want to record conversations with multiple people without the technology getting in the way.
It includes Nomono's groundbreaking wireless microphones, which capture and buffer high resolution, uncompressed audio files and transmit them back to the recorder asynchronously, providing wireless flexibility without the typical concerns of dropouts or interference. The recorder itself includes an ambisonic microphone array to capture a high-resolution 3D recording of the environment and ambience along with the voices of each participant. The combination makes it easy to record object-based spatial audio that is compatible with formats from binaural all the way to Dolby Atmos, and bring listeners right inside the conversation.
"All of Nomono's technology is built with spatial audio in mind, so creators can produce content like they always have and make the transition to spatial audio production with ease," Rinde explained.
The Nomono Sound Capsule weighs less than 4 pounds and fits in a backpack. It comes with a rugged carrying case with a built-in rapid charger. There are no levels to set and no SD cards to format. Creators just push one button and start the conversation.
Nomono Cloud Collaboration
Audio captured by the Nomono Sound Capsule is uploaded wirelessly to the Nomono Web App, a secure cloud resource and audio collaboration tool featuring AI-powered signal processing. Through the Web App, Nomono makes it easy for content creators to gather and organize material in a central repository; collect comments, feedback and approvals in relation to an audio timeline; and save time and money in post-production through one-button dialogue enhancement and noise reduction technology.
The same Nomono Intelligent Signal Processing technology that enables spatial audio recordings can also help separate the foreground dialogue from the background environment to provide exceptional intelligibility and noise reduction without distracting artifacts or having to remove the background sound entirely.
With field recordings from the Sound Capsule automatically backed up to the cloud, content teams can immediately start logging and collaborating on recorded material to speed up the editorial process and get the content "on air" as fast as possible. Creators can even upload audio from other sources into the same Nomomo Web App, keeping all their material organized in a single location that's accessible to anyone on the team, including outside collaborators.
"Nomono is redefining the listening experience by enabling anyone to record immersive audio with uncompromising quality and ease," Rinde concluded. "With our platform's ability to deliver excellent recordings at the push of a button, Nomono eliminates technical hurdles and time-consuming steps so podcasters and broadcast journalists can focus on their story and the people telling it."
For more information, visit http://www.nomono.co.
For a press kit with high-res images, click here.
About Nomono
Nomono simplifies recording, production, and collaboration for podcasters and broadcast journalists. We're building hardware and software that is simple to use and delivers excellent recordings from the field. It eliminates tedious tasks and technical hurdles so you can focus on your story and the people telling it. In the process, we're transforming the listening experience by enabling anyone to record object-based spatial audio in the field that is compatible with formats from binaural all the way to Dolby Atmos.
Nomono was founded in 2019 by CTO Audun Solvang, CEO Jonas Rinde, and our Head-of-Software, Sigurd Saue. The company has received funding through seed investors including SINTEF Digital, Skyfall Ventures, Spintop Ventures, Investinor, and research support grants from SINTEF, FORNY, and Innovation Norge.
Media Contact
Samantha Bryton, Nomono, 212-481-3456, samantha@griffin360.com
SOURCE Nomono