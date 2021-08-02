DOVER, Del., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mailkit announced today it has launched a new company called NOTAMIQ, a BIMI asset management platform today, which helps brand marketers to put their brand's logo in front of their prospects, clients, and leverage the long time investment in email authentication using BIMI which stands for Brand Indicators for Message Identification.
Mailkit has been at the forefront of BIMI development from it's early days, operating one of the most popular BIMI validators, and helping brands deploy BIMI. To form NOTAMIQ, Mailkit has joined forces with Dennis Dayman, an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in email standards and compliance.
BIMI is a new industry standard effort to unify the use of brand logos across all email platforms. It allows brands to control the display of their logo in the email clients and put their brand in front of receivers before they open the email. It builds on the existing email authentication standards to provide an improved user experience. It incentivises brands to deploy Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) email authentication which is required for BIMI to work.
The mission of NOTAMIQ is to provide an easy to use hosted brand management service. Our service focuses on brand identificators (logo) hosting and delegated hosting services. Our goal is to let customers manage, deploy and monitor all brand identificators in one place - from website icons (favicons), logos used in brand presence on social networks to messaging identificators BIMI, or Brand Indicators for Message Identification, said Dennis Dayman
Over the years, the avatars displayed in mailboxes became a standard user interface element, but their source was never standardized and easily faked. While some email clients had the logos predefined by the authors of the email client, others have relied heavily on data from social networks, favicons on corresponding websites, or gravatars. It has been historically difficult for brand marketers to control how their logo is displayed and prevent fraudulent use. BIMI gives back the security and control over the logo display to brand marketers. Not only will this help brand visibility, but BIMI is designed to prevent fraudulent emails and aid deliverability by requiring strong enforcement of authentication standards.
NOTAMIQ is taking out the complicated BIMI deployment part out of the equation. Customers will no longer have to worry about hosting the SVG and VMC files or having to get in touch with their IT every time they need to do an update of their BIMI record. Once they deploy a BIMI record using NOTAMIQ, they can easily manage their BIMI without ever needing their IT support. NOTAMIQ will also offer easy Verified Mark Certificate registration and deployment. This allows users not only to easily deploy BIMI, but also get hassle-free VMC registration, VMC deployment, and VMC renewals.
ABOUT NOTAMIQ
NOTAMIQ helps brands and marketers manage and host their logos across all channels within the platform and provides automatic monitoring of all elements of deployment. BIMI will only work for domains that have email authentication in place and enforced using DMARC with quarantine or reject policy on organization level. To make sure the logo itself is not spoofed, NOTAMIQ supports Verified Mark Certificates (VMC) which is a digital certificate that certifies the authenticity/ownership to display a BIMI logo. Our validation makes sure brands' logos will meet the requirements of the upcoming BIMI SVG standard and assist the logo to be certified using a VMC.
