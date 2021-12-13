CONCORD, N.H., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Kiosks, an industry-leading supplier of interactive self-service kiosks, is reminding government organizations that they have just weeks left to take advantage of funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
The $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill was passed by the 116th U.S. Congress and signed into law in March 2020. The bill included $685 million to help public housing agencies maintain normal operations during the COVID-19 pandemic, but those funds must be used by Dec. 31, 2021.
One of the ways housing authorities are leveraging CARES Act funding to succeed in those efforts is by implementing the Office Extension 2.0 solution from Advanced Kiosks. Office Extension 2.0 is already serving as a robotic office for housing authorities across the country.
With Office Extension 2.0, residents and applicants of public housing can:
- Scan documents and send to any staff email.
- Fill out forms and submit applications remotely.
- Print forms, documents, or receipts on demand.
- Pay bills through third-party portals securely.
- Place VOIP calls through a directory or slideshow of quick-dial buttons.
The kiosk communicates to staff via text and email when a customer submits or completes a task. Weekly reports and statistics are also sent from the Advanced Kiosks' server for a tangible overview of Office Extension 2.0 data. In addition, organizations can easily control functionality remotely from a web browser and provide services in a variety of languages. Agency staff can serve residents where they are, in a safe and socially distanced manner, and at times that are most convenient for those residents. The solution is GSA-approved and ADA compliant.
To secure funding, organizations need only sign a purchase order by Dec. 31, 2021. Products can be preordered using CARES Act funding as well.
For more information, including pricing, please call Advanced Kiosks at 603-865-1000 or visit https://advancedkiosks.com/products/officeextension/.
