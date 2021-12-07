COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Notify.com System Dashboard provides a real-time overview of every aspect of system operation. Gauges on the main page represent current day running totals, with a drill down capability to review details of every individual gauge.

Notify.com System Dashboard categories include:

  • Messages Sent, Acknowledged and Unacknowledged
  • Notifications Sent
  • Notifications Pending
  • Alarms Fired and Suppressed
  • Escalations Active, Stopped and Timed Out
  • Heartbeats Live and Expired

Run Hosted, or On Premise

Notify.com offers a fast, reliable and affordable means to communicate critical messages within businesses of all sizes. Since all Notify.com user interfaces, and API's, are 100% web-based, Notify.com can be run in a Hosted environment, or On Premise—and all communication is protected by SSL authentication.

Perpetual license means no annual subscription costs

Notify.com is sold as a Perpetual license, and will continue to operate indefinitely once the product is purchased.

Four (4) notification platforms in one

Notify.com provides an all-in-one notification platform to address the most important aspects of enterprise operation:

1) Web Messaging in support of Emergency Notification,

2) Alert Notification using PUSH, SMS, Email and Voice phone calls,

3) Alarm Management for any system, application or device, and

4) Subscription-based, or Opt-In notification of messages, based on the users' interest.

About Notify.com

Since 1993, Notify.com of Colorado Springs, CO. has provided alerting, alarm management and web-based messaging systems to organizations around the world.

Media Contact

Giovanna Keller, Notify.com, 719-591-9110, gkeller@Notify.com

 

SOURCE Notify.com

