COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Notify.com System Dashboard provides a real-time overview of every aspect of system operation. Gauges on the main page represent current day running totals, with a drill down capability to review details of every individual gauge.
Notify.com System Dashboard categories include:
- Messages Sent, Acknowledged and Unacknowledged
- Notifications Sent
- Notifications Pending
- Alarms Fired and Suppressed
- Escalations Active, Stopped and Timed Out
- Heartbeats Live and Expired
Run Hosted, or On Premise
Notify.com offers a fast, reliable and affordable means to communicate critical messages within businesses of all sizes. Since all Notify.com user interfaces, and API's, are 100% web-based, Notify.com can be run in a Hosted environment, or On Premise—and all communication is protected by SSL authentication.
Perpetual license means no annual subscription costs
Notify.com is sold as a Perpetual license, and will continue to operate indefinitely once the product is purchased.
Four (4) notification platforms in one
Notify.com provides an all-in-one notification platform to address the most important aspects of enterprise operation:
1) Web Messaging in support of Emergency Notification,
2) Alert Notification using PUSH, SMS, Email and Voice phone calls,
3) Alarm Management for any system, application or device, and
4) Subscription-based, or Opt-In notification of messages, based on the users' interest.
About Notify.com
Since 1993, Notify.com of Colorado Springs, CO. has provided alerting, alarm management and web-based messaging systems to organizations around the world.
