COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Notify.com was one of our presenters and did a great job showcasing their capabilities. We were honored to have them share," stated Leigh Christian, Catalyst Project Manager. "The event made certain that all attendees had the chance to connect with decision makers in the NASA MFSC community."
Supporting the NASA mission for over 2 decades
"We were honored to have the opportunity to present the newest version of our Critical Notification platform to NASA, and many of their business partners," said Bob Lueth, President of Notify.com. "We have been working with NASA in the real-time alerting space since the late 1990's. As our product line continues to evolve, all the NASA missions we support take the time to see the latest and greatest from Notify.com. They are a wonderful organization to work with."
Acknowledgement-based Critical Notification platform
Notify.com is an acknowledgement-based notification platform. Every message sent to users—whether it be a PUSH notification, SMS text message, Email or Voice phone call—will be tracked by Notify.com, in real time, for positive acknowledgement by the user.
Affordable Notification for small, medium and large organizations
Notify.com offers a fast, reliable and affordable means to communicate critical messages within businesses of all sizes. Notify.com is 100% web-based, so can be run in a Hosted environment, or On Premise.
Notify.com solutions are sold as Perpetual Licenses. There is no annual subscription fee.
Four notification platforms in one
Notify.com provides an all-in-one notification platform to address the most important aspects of enterprise operation:
1) Web Messaging in support of Emergency Notification,
2) Alert Notification using PUSH, SMS, Email and Voice phone calls,
3) Alarm Management for any system, application or device, and
4) Subscription-based, or Opt-In notification of messages, based on the users' interest.
About Notify.com
Since 1993, Notify.com of Colorado Springs, CO. has provided alerting, alarm management and web-based messaging systems to organizations around the world.
