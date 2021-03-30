COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Notify.com announced today an upgraded version of its Emergency Notification platform. In previous versions, a Hashing algorithm known as MD5 was utilized to secure confidential data. This new version has upgraded from MD5, to the more secure SHA256 Hash.
"Cybersecurity, and the protection of important data in any web-based solution is at the top of everyone's priority list," said Bob Lueth, President of Notify.com. "As new security standards evolve, we strive to implement the latest, greatest and safest technologies into the Notify.com product suite."
Acknowledgement-based Emergency Notification
Notify.com is an acknowledgement-based notification platform. Every message sent to users—whether it be a PUSH notification, SMS text message, Email or Voice phone call—will be tracked by Notify.com, in real time, for positive acknowledgement by the user.
Users acknowledge messages with a single touch, using One Touch Reply
Notify.com offers a unique feature referred to as One Touch Reply. This capability allows users to acknowledge receipt of the critical communication by:
- Pushing the acknowledge button on their smart phone
- Entering a keypad sequence in response to a voice telephone call
- Replying to their Email or SMS text message
Emergency Notification platform for small, medium and large organizations
Notify.com offers a fast, reliable and affordable means to communicate critical messages within businesses of all sizes. A medium sized organization with up to 100 employees can implement Notify.com for a subscription price of $4,500 per year. Perpetual licenses are also available, for those companies that would rather purchase the software, as opposed to subscribe to it.
Four notification platforms in one
Notify.com provides an all-in-one notification platform to address the most important aspects of enterprise operation:
1) Web Messaging in support of Emergency Notification,
2) Alert Notification using PUSH, SMS, Email and Voice phone calls,
3) Alarm Management for any system, application or device, and
4) Subscription-based, or Opt-In notification of messages, based on the users' interest.
About Notify.com
Since 1993, Notify.com of Colorado Springs, CO. has provided alerting, alarm management and web-based messaging systems to organizations around the world.
