Notify.com announced today the release of a Mobile App to enhance the reporting capabilities of the Notify.com product Suite.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 29, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Mobile App supports the browser on any smartphone, tablet or desktop.

"The technology used to develop our Mobile App automatically adjusts to the screen size and device, accessing the information," said Bob Lueth, President of Notify.com. "We chose to produce a web app since many of our customers use the desktop as their primary user interface. In addition, our customers that run On-Premise can access our new Mobile App in their local environment, without the need to utilize public IP addresses."

The Notify.com Mobile App can be experienced by selecting the Mobile App menu option on the Notify.com website.

Status at a glance by day, month or year

The Notify.com Mobile App highlights every major aspect of system operation, with graphical displays showing activity by day, month and year—all on a single screen.

Categories available for viewing on the Notify.com Mobile App include:

  • Alarm Management
  • Notifications
  • Escalations
  • Messages

Run Hosted, or On Premise

Notify.com offers a fast, reliable and affordable means to communicate critical messages within businesses of all sizes. Since all Notify.com user interfaces, and API's, are 100% web-based, Notify.com can be run in a Hosted environment, or On Premise—and all communication is protected by SSL authentication.

Perpetual license means no annual subscription costs

Notify.com is sold as a Perpetual license and will continue to operate indefinitely once the product is purchased.

Four (4) notification platforms in one

Notify.com provides an all-in-one notification platform to address the most important aspects of enterprise operation:

1) Web Messaging in support of Emergency Notification,

2) Alert Notification using PUSH, SMS, Email and Voice phone calls,

3) Alarm Management for any system, application or device, and

4) Subscription-based, or Opt-In notification of messages, based on the users' interest.

About Notify.com

Since 1993, Notify.com of Colorado Springs, CO. has provided alerting, alarm management and web-based messaging systems to organizations around the world.

Media Contact

Giovanna Keller, Notify.com, 719-591-9110, gkeller@Notify.com

 

SOURCE Notify.com

