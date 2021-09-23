FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NOVA Advertising has been recognized as one of the best web developers in 2021 and published on Expertise.com
About NOVA Advertising
NOVA Advertising offers full service marketing consultancy services out of Fairfax, VA. The firm is known for top-notch website design and search engine optimization with monthly reporting and conversion tracking. Graphic design and branding services are also available for everything from logos to postcards. The team works across all media, and the company offers free SEO and website audits to prospective clients.
NOVA Advertising consists of a team of dedicated professionals that provide strategic advice and serve as Creative Directors on projects that appeal to their respective and unique interests. We are supported by a group of talented and successful creative professionals that have become experts in their fields. From graphic designers and web developers to marketing consultants and advertising planners. In addition to our full-time staff, we have the honor of having medical doctors on our advisory board that offers proactive advice helping us better serve our client base. We also have a dedicated medical marketing team that works with private practices and medical groups and manages their online marketing and referral generation efforts.
About Expertise.com
The proprietary research and selection process identifies the top service professionals in over 200 different industries across the top cities in the United States. Every month we help over 1 million customers find the best qualified service professional for their needs. To date, we've analyzed over 10M companies and have generated $200M in revenue for the local businesses we feature on our site.
Selection Process
Process starts by identifying a broad pool of active professionals within a given business category and geographical area. Using our custom tools and resources, we analyze only publicly available data.
Next, Expertise.com verifies contact and license information to assure selection candidates are actively doing business and are in good standing in their communities.
Then, the in-house software to grade each business across the following selection criteria:
- Reputation: A history of satisfied customers giving excellent recommendations
- Qualifications: Established in their industry with licensing, accreditations, and awards
- Experience: Masters of their craft, based on years of practical experience and education
- Engagement: Approachable and responsive to clients and available for new business
- Professionalism: Dedicated to providing consistently quality work and impeccable customer service
Finally, Expertise.com hand-picks the best. Our team conducts a manual review to verify that each company on our list is truly one of the best.
