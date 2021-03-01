Nova Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nova)

Nova Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nova)

 By NOVA

REHOVOT, Israel, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) announced today that its annual report on Form 20-F, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2021, is available through its website (https://www.novami.com). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).

About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the most advanced semiconductor devices' development and production. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields, and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Find additional information at https://www.novami.com.

Nova is traded on NASDAQ and TASE under the symbol NVMI.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446151/Nova_Logo.jpg

Company Contact:

Dror David, Chief Financial Officer

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Tel: +972-73-229-5760

E-mail: info@novami.com

https://www.novami.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

Tel: +917-607-8654

E-mail: msegal@ms-ir.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nova-announces-availability-of-annual-report-on-form-20-f-through-company-website-301237415.html

SOURCE Nova

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.