CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earlier today, Ocean Tomo and Sinofaith IP Group, co-creators of the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ market, announced the sale of Lot 136, a portfolio of 17 US and European issued patents and applications for cutting-edge neutron detection technology with advanced imaging and resolution from NOVA Scientific for $2 million USD (Y12,755,400) to a strategic acquirer.
Bruce Feller, President of NOVA Scientific, shared, "the Ocean Tomo team ran a thorough process on our behalf led by professionals skilled at identifying, marketing, and ultimately transacting our technology." He continued, "Ocean Tomo's heft and resources really made the difference."
Standard agreements, streamlined process, and the open/observable marketplace combined to facilitate the close of the transaction between NOVA Scientific and the strategic acquirer of the patent portfolio in 12 days.
"When NOVA Scientific submitted the portfolio to the Market, we knew that identifying a strategic acquirer with manufacturing capabilities to commercialize the technology was essential," said Layna Guo, who oversees the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask market. "We are pleased to have the results of Nova's two decades of R&D in the niche area of neutron imaging and detection, in the hands of a company who will be able to hit the ground running." Mr. Feller continued, "we are gratified to have completed this divestiture, which will benefit the future growth and evolution of neutron-based techniques across a broad range of scientific, industrial, and nuclear energy applications."
About Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market
The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market is an open online platform to buy and sell patents. This market is an important step forward, both as a simplified solution for patent transactions as well as a source of information on patent pricing. The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market uniquely combines the efficiency of an online platform with an experienced team of brokers fluent in both English and Mandarin. The market uses standard transaction documents and is open, transparent, and free to view.
