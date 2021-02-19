CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC will auction a portfolio of 17 patents and applications with protection in the United States and Europe. The invention, from NOVA Scientific, provides the broadest possible competitive barrier around cutting-edge neutron detection technology. The technology revolutionarily combines the highest possible spatial and timing resolution with exceptional dynamic range (~20-micron FWHM, ~100ns, and ~10 MHz/cm2, respectively). Traditional neutron imaging approaches, unable to match this performance, are increasingly hampering forward progress in the newly emerging imaging, tomography, and energy-resolving neutron methods.

The offering, which includes a 17 patents and applications, trademark, prototype, know-how, and website, is available through the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, auction lot 136. The portfolio will benefit nuclear instrumentation companies supplying nuclear research labs and research reactor sites and aerospace and automotive companies using nondestructive testing. Bruce Feller, president of Nova Scientific, summarizes the importance of this technology, "the acquirer of this IP will immediately assume the leadership role in this advanced imaging technology, providing exceptionally competitive positioning at the forefront of several emerging high-growth market segments."

To request bidder credentials or further information on this auction or other portfolios on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, contact Layna Guo lguo@oceantomo.com or +1 312 327 8179.

About Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market

The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market is an open on-line platform to buy and sell patents. This market is an important step forward, both as a simplified solution for patent transactions as well as a source of information on patent pricing. The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market uniquely combines the efficiency of an online platform with an experienced team of brokers fluent in both English and Mandarin. The market uses standard transaction documents and is open, transparent, and free to view.

Media Contact

Kristi Stathis, Ocean Tomo, 7732944360, kstathis@oceantomo.com

 

SOURCE Ocean Tomo

