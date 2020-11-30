REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI) announced today that Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the following virtual investor conferences:

Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference
The conference will take place virtually on December 9-10, 2020.

D.A. Davidson Semicap, Laser, and Optical Conference
The conference will take place virtually on December 15, 2020.

Mr. David will be available for one-on-one investor calls during the conferences. To schedule a meeting please contact your Barclays and D.A. Davidson salesperson or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative x-ray and optical solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

Company Contact:
 Dror David,
Chief Financial Officer
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail: info@novami.com
www.novami.com  

Investor Relations Contact:
 Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail: msegal@ms-ir.com

