REHOVOT, Israel, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced that Dror David, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:
Needham's 15th Annual Virtual Technology & Media Conference
The conference will take place virtually on May 19-20, 2020.
Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference
The conference will take place virtually on June 8-10, 2020.
Mr. David will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conferences. To schedule a meeting please contact your Needham or Stifel salesperson or Miri Segal at msegal@ms-ir.com.
About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.
Nova is traded on NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.
