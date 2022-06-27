The known and trusted medical treatment center now operates under a new brand, continuing to provide the same access to high standards of aesthetic medicine around the world.
POLANCO, Mexico, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's world, aesthetic medicine is no longer a privilege reserved for the few and fortunate. Leading companies like Bello Med, formerly known as NovaClinics, provide an all inclusive solution to those seeking these types of treatments, according to the highest standards in the industry. The brand has recently rebranded itself, as part of its efforts to enhance its global outreach and reach new audiences.
"This is not only about a name change," explained Dr. Donald Bowman, Bello Med's medical director. "It is a lot more than that. We are expanding the treatments we offer, the clinics and specialists we work with, the scope of service we deliver to our clients, and more. Our professionalism is what places us as a leader in the industry today, and that's why it is a cornerstone of Bello Med's values as a company."
Let the experts do the work for you
Bello Med is a known and trusted aesthetic medicine service provider, with hundreds of satisfied customers already attesting to the quality of the service since the establishment of the company in 2013. As part of the service package provided, Bello Med offers a 360 degree process, which includes a medical examination and analysis of the client's situation, a treatment recommendation suited exactly for that situation, and regular and frequent follow-ups to ensure a proper medical procedure alongside customer satisfaction.
"Me and my team personally review the files of each and every patient, to make sure that everyone is diagnosed and handled in the most professional manner," continued Dr. Bowman. "One must remember that aesthetic treatments are medical treatments, and as such they should be regarded. That's why only top-notch medical personnel take part in each client's process, so as to make sure they get the most optimal and personal treatment possible."
Bello Med works in partnership with select medical clinics around the world, in popular destinations for aesthetic medicine such as Mexico, Turkey, and other locations - reducing the cost for clients by as much as 80% compared to local clinics. The company puts an emphasis on safety throughout the process, ensuring at all times that proper treatment is granted to its clients via multiple means of quality assurance.
"We don't just aim to stay ahead of our competitors, we aim to be industry leaders," summed Dr. Bowman.
About Bello Med
Founded in 2013 by a team of medical experts with years of experience, Bello Med offers a variety of medical treatments under one umbrella and with full care from the planning to the follow-up stages. Among the treatments offered are cosmetic surgeries, hair transplants and removals, dental and orthodontic care, and more. A full list of services is available on the brand's website, alongside more information regarding the service and attractive promotions for different treatments.
