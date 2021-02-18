CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC will auction a portfolio of 22 utility and design patents with protection in the United States, China, and Europe. The patented invention incorporates a power supply (AC or USB) into a lighting or fan fixture. The technology included in the portfolio provides low-cost, adaptable convenience in a variety of home, office, retail, dining, travel, or hospitality settings. The devices provide access to power in any place with a lighting or fan fixture, effectively converting the fixture into a power outlet. The devices are easily adaptable to any type of fixture and are very discreet. This solution is unique and provides a cost-effective solution to a commonplace issue. The entire portfolio is available through the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, auction lot 137. The technology in this portfolio will benefit manufacturers and merchandisers of lighting, appliance, furniture, hardware, home décor, and electronics devices.
To request bidder credentials or further information on this auction or other portfolios on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, contact Layna Guo lguo@oceantomo.com or +1 312 327 8179.
About Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market
The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market is an open on-line platform to buy and sell patents. This market is an important step forward, both as a simplified solution for patent transactions as well as a source of information on patent pricing. The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market uniquely combines the efficiency of an online platform with an experienced team of brokers fluent in both English and Mandarin. The market uses standard transaction documents and is open, transparent, and free to view.
