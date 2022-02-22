BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NovelVox has been known for its extensive integration library that helps connect disparate systems to offer a 360-degree view to agents. The ready integration with 75 third-party business applications empowers contact center agents with a unified agent desktop interface that offers all relevant customer information over one screen. NovelVox integrations are tailored to increase agents' efficiency by saving them from unnecessary screen toggling for fetching data from multiple applications.
The leading contact center solution provider and a proud Cisco Preferred Solution Partner, NovelVox feels delighted to introduce the same set of NextGen contact center integration capabilities to Webex CC. NovelVox integrations will now help the Cisco Finesse customers make a seamless transition to Webex CC without losing any customization or integration that they have built over the years. Besides seamless transition, the powerful integration suite also enables faster adoption of Webex CC through integrated workflows, unified agent desktop interface, and industry-specific optimization.
The key features of NovelVox integrations for Webex CC:
- Seamless transition to Webex CC from Cisco Finesse.
- Unified Agent Desktop Interface offers ready integration with 75+ applications including widely-used CRM, Ticketing, EMR/EHR, Banking systems, and other business applications leveraging open API accessibility.
- Industry-specific optimizations for Banking & Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Credit Unions, Retail, Telecom, and more.
- Integration with industry's core systems and applications to ensure seamless unification of customer information
- Integration of business workflows to automate tasks and improve productivity
- Drag and drop designer studio for easy customizations
NovelVox CEO Amit Gandhi says, "We are committed to empowering agents with the right tools to enable the delivery of personalized customer experience. We have always been in sync with all technological moves that Cisco makes towards better CX, and that's why we are a proud Cisco Preferred Solution Partner. When Cisco announced the launch of its all-new Cloud Contact Center, we made sure our solutions fit into this new environment. Today, we are delighted to introduce NovelVox's Integration Library to Webex CC. The integration will not only help Cisco Finesse customers with seamless Webex CC transitioning but also accelerate the adoption of this new cloud environment through a smarter agent desktop interface, workflows, and industry-specific optimization, all leading to an optimum agent and customer experience."
About NovelVox
NovelVox is a global software company that has been developing flexible and optimized Contact Center Agent Desktops and Wallboards for Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, and Amazon Connect for over 13 years. NovelVox has an extensive library of Cisco Finesse integrations with over 75+ applications. The Novelvox Cisco Finesse Gadget Designer is the world's only drag and drop Finesse gadget designer, empowering companies to create their perfect agent environments as and when required. With over 200 global deployments across verticals, including banking, telecoms, healthcare, government, education, and retail, NovelVox has the experience to create customized solutions for any industry. NovelVox is a complete solution and digitally ahead contact center solution provider for enhanced agent and customer experience.
Media Contact
MARTIN KATZ, NovelVox, (+1) 301 202 3672, m.katz@novelvox.com
SOURCE NovelVox