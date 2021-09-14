BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NovelVox, a market leader in the contact center solution world, has recently launched its cloud-based CTI connector for Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, and Mitel contact centers. It is another excellent offering from the company for the contact centers to streamline caller and agent experience. For 12 years NovelVox has tried to bridge the gap between customers and the contact center with exceptional technological advancements. The all-new NovelVox cloud-based CTI comes with a cloud installation that makes it functional over the cloud or on-premise with Salesforce, MS Dynamics, ServiceNow, Epic, etc. The connector is designed to reduce one-time setup cost drastically.
The NovelVox cloud-based Connector can be embedded seamlessly within CRM or ticketing applications. Its unique and improved UI is one of its USPs that exponentially improves agent productivity with 3rd party integration.
It is a new range of CTI connector with added features, including:
- Advanced agent & team performance reports for improved team's productivity
- CRM screen transfer with calls to sustain call context
- Option to choose between cloud or on-premise installation
- Advanced call controls, including Screen Transfer and Associate Record feature
- Multiple 3rd party applications over a single interface
- Supervisor monitoring tools to control agent activities and improve quality.
Other features include configurable speed dials, call logging and reporting, smart dialing, click to dial, complete call history, and more.
NovelVox CEO, Amit Gandhi states, "NovelVox works like a pro when creating advance contact center solutions. Our cloud-based CTI connector is another step in this direction. Now companies can drive higher sales and deliver personalized experiences by reducing the cost significantly. The single interface for all actions reduces average handle time and significantly improves resolution. It allows your agents to deliver the best without extra training."
About NovelVox
NovelVox is a global software company that has been developing flexible and optimized Contact Center Agent Desktops and Wallboards for Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, and Five9 for over 12 years. NovelVox has an extensive library of Cisco Finesse integrations with solutions for more than 70 applications. The Novelvox Cisco Finesse Gadget Designer is the world's only drag and drop Finesse gadget designer, empowering companies to create their perfect agent environments as and when required. With over 200 global deployments across verticals, including banking, telecoms, healthcare, government, education, and retail, NovelVox has the experience to create customized solutions for any industry.
