BETHESDA, Md., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NovelVox, the leader in providing an industry-specific and optimized solution for all contact centers, understands how 60% of FCR attempts fail because agents cannot access the correct information with its inadequate or outdated technology. To equip Mitel contact center agents to overcome such incompetency, NovelVox introduces Mitel Agent Desktop and Mitel Wallboard. The former empowers agents with a unified desktop that 360-degree customer information to help him address caller with their name and deliver a personalized experience. In addition, it offers over 70 3rd party integrations and a customized interface for an improved FCR and reduced AHT. The latter, i.e., Mitel Agent Dashboard, keeps the team updated with their performance, KPIs, and target. It is the best way to keep the agents motivated even under pressure. Also, the supervisor can monitor agent performance in real-time and guide accordingly.
NovelVox has been creating contact center solutions for the past 12 years for Cisco, Avaya, and Genesys. This Wallboard and Agent Desktop for Mitel is another amazing product from the house. Its customized solution is designed to cater to the evolving CX and agent experience.
NovelVox CEO Amit Gandhi states, "NovelVox is known for its innovative solutions. We have been creating software to ease businesses' working by focusing just on catering experiential customer service and leaving the technology hiccups on us. Mitel Agent Desktop and Wallboard is another example of an integrated solution that will empower agents to deliver a seamless experience from the Mitel contact center. We offer powerful and seamless integrations with intuitive and customizable solutions that are designed to improve agent and customer experience."
About NovelVox
Established in 2008, NovelVox is a global software company developing flexible Contact Center Agent Desktops, Wallboards, and other contact center applications for customers of all sizes, ranging from Enterprise Organizations to more dynamic customer-centric companies the client's requirements and needs. At NovelVox, special attention to detail is given while designing the products to complement various Contact Center applications, including Cisco, Avaya, and Genesys.
NovelVox aims to provide every client with a fully customized agent/supervisor desktop that will empower contact center agents with the right information at the right time, every time.
Over the past decade, NovelVox has established 5 global offices, made customers in 80+ countries with 150+ global deployments across many business verticals, including Banking, Telecoms, Logistics & Travel, Healthcare, Government, Education, and Retail.
