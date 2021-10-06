BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cisco Webex is the most discussed chapter in the contact center industry. It is Cisco's introduction to the CCaaS market, designed to accelerate its growth trajectory. Cisco Webex is a cloud-native solution that reduces contact center complexity and accelerates transformation. Cisco is counting on this intuitive product line.
From over 12 years of experience delivering NextGen Cisco Certified products to creating integrated solutions that improve agent and customer experience, NovelVox has now come up with an all-new unified agent desktop for Webex CC. NovelVox has always been known in the Cisco ecosystem for its advanced solution, and Webex agent desktop is yet another innovative creation for the users. The company is atop when it comes to offering industry-specific contact center solutions for banking, healthcare, credit union, insurance and more.
Further, the company claims to help Cisco Finesse customers in transitioning to an all new Webex CC without loosing customization and integrations that they have build over years. Reducing team's transition time and agent training time over new systems. It comes with the latest features focused on enhancing user experience. NovelVox agent desktop eliminates the resolution delays caused due to screen switches with its unified interface. It significantly reduces Average call Handling Time (AHT), boosts productivity and call quality for enhanced First Call Resolution (FCR). Now the agent can have a single-pane-glass view of caller details even before saying a hello. Keeping the integrations and customization intact, no extra training is needed by an agent to handle calls like a pro. Company highlights some of the significant features as,
- Industry optimized agent desktop interface for banking, insurance, healthcare, credit union and more
- Over 60+ integrations like CRM, ticketing and other core applications
- Automation of tasks with rule-based business workflows
- Migration from Cisco CCE/CCX on-premise contact center to Cisco Webex cloud contact center
- 360-degrees view of customer information over a unified screen
NovelVox CEO, Amit Gandhi, quoted "NovelVox has always been on its toes with the adoption and implementation of Cisco's latest product lines and this makes us Cisco Preferred Solution Partner. With the launch of NovelVox Cisco Webex agent desktop, our intent remains to exceed agents and customer expectations with experience. From the single-pane-of-glass view of caller information to integrated industry-specific desktops with improved designs and functionality and compatible performance-enhancing gadgets for agents to deliver enhanced user experience, the desktop has it all. This will empower the agent in offering a personalized customer experience and gain customer's trust and loyalty."
About NovelVox
NovelVox is a global software company that has been developing flexible and optimized Contact Center Agent Desktops and Wallboards for Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, Mitel, Amazon Connect and Five9 for over 12 years. NovelVox has an extensive library of Cisco Finesse integrations with over 60 applications. The Novelvox Cisco Finesse Gadget Designer is the world's only drag and drop Finesse gadget designer, empowering companies to create their perfect agent environments as and when required. With over 200 global deployments across verticals, including banking, telecoms, healthcare, government, education, and retail, NovelVox has the experience to create customized solutions for any industry. NovelVox is a complete solution and digitally ahead contact center solution provider for enhanced agent and customer experience.
