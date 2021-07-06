BETHESDA, Md., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NovelVox is a pioneer in creating contact center solutions. For the past 12 years, the company has been developing software that empowers businesses to offer a seamless customer experience—understanding the major issue of integration; the company launched Amazon Connect Agent Desktop and Wallboard.
Amazon Connect Agent Desktop by NovelVox is an industry-specific solution catering to every industry. It offers a single-screen view of customer information. As the call rings, an agent can view all details and past information with seamless 3rd party integrations. So, agents can deliver a personalized experience and that too without switching screens. Subsequently, improving FCR and AHT significantly.
Whereas Amazon Connect Agent Dashboard by NovelVox is designed to keep the agents motivated even under the pressure of high call volume. Wallboard allows team leads and supervisors to monitor performance in real-time. This allows regular guidance and higher call resolution. Now, all updates and information can be shared across the floor with Amazon Connect Wallboard.
NovelVox CEO Amit Gandhi said, "We are keen on creating contact center software that offers a solution for businesses and simplifies their task of delivering seamless CX. We believe an integrated contact center solution is the best way to offer tailored CX and agent experience. And Amazon Connect Agent Desktop and Wallboard from NovelVox are an example of the same. The integrated and advanced solutions are customizable and intuitive designed on business requirements and customer's expectations. We create contact center solutions for Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, Mitel, and Amazon Connect solutions."
About NovelVox
Established in 2008, NovelVox is a global software company developing flexible Contact Center Agent Desktops, Wallboards, and other contact center applications for customers of all sizes, ranging from Enterprise Organizations to more dynamic customer-centric companies the client's requirements and needs. At NovelVox, special attention to detail is given while designing the products to complement various Contact Center applications, including Cisco, Avaya, and Genesys.
NovelVox aims to provide every client with a fully customized agent/supervisor desktop that will empower contact center agents with the right information at the right time, every time.
Over the past decade, NovelVox has established 5 global offices, made customers in 80+ countries with 150+ global deployments across many business verticals, including Banking, Telecoms, Logistics & Travel, Healthcare, Government, Education, and Retail.
