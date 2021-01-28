BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To fill the gap between technology and customer experience, Novelvox has designed this CTI connector to integrate the contact center and Freshdesk. Freshdesk is a big name in the ticketing world. NovelVox believes this ticketing software, when integrated with the contact center can remarkably improve agent performance. So, it has launched the integration for Cisco, Avaya and Genesys. Since 12 years, the company has been developing solutions inclined to agent and customer experience.
According to NovelVox, telephony integration with Freshdesk allows the agent to offer a personalized experience. The agent does not need to switch screens anymore to address callers' issues or manage tickets. Some of the key benefits and features of the integrations will be
- Seamless integration with Freshdesk
- All information on a single screen, so no more juggling of screens
- Customer details screen pop up even before answering the call
- Single click buttons such as click-to-dial, intelligent dialing, etc.
- Improves FCR and AHT with all call context clear with agent
Freshdesk CTI connector for Cisco, Avaya and Genesys by NovelVox improves call center efficiency in no time. The company is known for its consistent performance and creation. And this another amazing creation from the brand. The integration is designed for Cisco UCCE/X and PCCE, Genesys Pure Cloud, Pure Connect and Pure Engage and Avaya solutions.
NovelVox CEO, Amit Gandhi states, "NovelVox has excelled the art of creating contact center solutions for exceptional caller experience with technology and Freshdesk CTI connector is another step in this direction. Now agents can focus on the conversation instead of struggling with screen and information collection. The solution improves the agent's performance and delivers a high-quality caller experience. We want the agents and contact center to make the most of this integration."
About NovelVox
NovelVox is a global software company that has been developing flexible and optimized Contact Center Agent Desktops and Wallboards for Cisco, Avaya, Genesys, and Five9 for over 12 years. NovelVox has an extensive library of Cisco Finesse integrations with solutions for more than 70 applications. The Novelvox Cisco Finesse Gadget Designer is the world's only drag and drop Finesse gadget designer, empowering companies to create their perfect agent environments as and when required. With over 150 global deployments across verticals, including banking, telecoms, healthcare, government, education, and retail, NovelVox has the experience to create customized solutions for any industry.
Media Contact
Martin Katz, NovelVox, (+1) 301 202 3672, m.katz@novelvox.com
SOURCE NovelVox