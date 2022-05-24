NovelVox's fully configurable, out-of-the-box designed, interactive Wallboards and Dashboards are now available for Amazon Connect Contact Centers, replacing the standard Wallboard screens with a visually-impressive display of data to drive agent engagement and motivation.
BETHESDA, Md., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an information-centric industry, the success of businesses depends upon extracting accurate information and making informed decisions by leveraging smart technologies.
Aimed toward boosting agents' performance and leveraging the latest technologies available in the market, NovelVox, a pioneer in creating contact center solutions, has launched intuitively-designed Wallboards and Agent Dashboards for Amazon Connect Contact Centers. The feature-rich solution enables agents and supervisors to take proactive actions with real-time alerts and notifications over SMS and email regarding threshold KPIs. The wallboard comes with over 50 interactive designs including the gamified display of real-time contact center metrics.
With effective integration, it is possible to display real-time performance and contact center metrics on the wallboard from multiple data sources, keeping agents informed about their KPIs all the time. A visually appealing, engaging, and unified view of KPIs on the wallboard motivates agents to do more, and achieve organizational goals, efficiently and effectively.
The striking features of the Amazon Connect Wallboard by NovelVox include:
- Interactive designs with a library of 50+ design templates to choose from instead of a monotonous display.
- Third-Party integration for 360-degree monitoring with KPIs that matter.
- Easy customization with drag and drop designer tool.
NovelVox CEO, Amit Gandhi, quoted, "NovelVox has always strived to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of contact centers and offer a world-class experience to customers by leveraging the technologies. With the launch of Wallboards and Agent Dashboards for Amazon Connect, our intent remains to motivate and engage agents to achieve more. Our interactive wallboard designs ensure that agents are always on track with their KPIs without getting bored by dull, plain, and boxy wallboard designs"
About NovelVox
Established in 2008, NovelVox is a global software company developing flexible Contact Center Agent Accelerators, Contact Center Wallboards, and other contact center applications for customers of all sizes, ranging from Enterprise Organizations to more dynamic customer-centric companies. At NovelVox, special attention to detail is given while designing the products to complement various Contact Center applications, including Cisco, Avaya, Amazon Connect, and Genesys. The company has an extensive library of 75+ third-party application integrations. Over the past decade, with over 3200+ global deployments across verticals, including banking, telecoms, healthcare, government, education, and retail.
