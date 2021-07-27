BETHESDA, Md., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NovelVox's integrated and unified solutions for Genesys users are designed to improve business efficiency and enhance customer experience. The advanced solutions by the company are available under the following labels - CTI connector, Wallboard, and Agent Accelerator.
The Universal Agent Accelerator is available across all industries, including healthcare, retail, telecom, banking, insurance, government, and more. Agent Accelerator is an industry-optimized agent workspace that integrates all backend applications and databases and offers a single pane of glass view to agents to offer seamless customer engagement without switching screens. Now they would have all customer information handy as soon as they say hello for a personalized experience.
NovelVox Universal CTI connector for Genesys cloud, Pure Engage, and Genesys Pure Connect is an embedded CTI within the 3rd party application. There is a range of integrated CTI connectors from NovelVox on Genesys AppFoundry, including Epic, ServiceNow, Zendesk, Salesforce, Freshdesk, MS Dynamics CTI connector, and more. With call controls embedded within CRM or ticketing applications and easy customization of the interface, agents can perform their best. Some striking features of CTI connector for Genesys include Click to Dial, CRM Screen Transfer, Configurable Speed Dials, Enhanced Reporting & Call Logging, Smart Dialing, Agent Performance Stats, and more.
Another amazing offering from NovelVox is the iVision Wallboards and Agent Dashboards. The company believes that motivated and monitored agents impact CX drastically. The intuitively designed dashboards and contact center wallboards offer a 360-degree view of agent/team performance. The stats are updated in real-time and layouts can be further customized basis industry needs. With WFH being the new normal, agent dashboard to track agent performance is picking up trend these days.
Amit Gandhi, CEO NovelVox and CXInfinity, says, "We are excited about the launch of the NovelVox product line over Genesys AppFoundry platform. We were looking forward to this premium partnership for quite some time. Now NovelVox products are seamlessly accessible to the Genesys market. These NovelVox performance management software are personalized for Genesys cloud, Pure connect and Cloud Engage contact centers. The next-generation integrated solution will help businesses improve operational performance in no time with improved FCR and reduced AHT."
About NovelVox
Established in 2008, NovelVox is a global software company developing flexible Contact Center Agent Desktops, Wallboards, and other contact center applications for customers of all sizes, ranging from Enterprise Organizations to more dynamic customer-centric companies the client's requirements and needs. At NovelVox, special attention to detail is given while designing the products to complement various Contact Center applications, including Cisco, Avaya, Mitel, Amazon Connect, and Genesys.
NovelVox aims to provide every client with a fully customized agent/supervisor desktop that will empower contact center agents with the right information at the right time, every time.
Over the past decade, NovelVox has established 5 global offices, made customers in 80+ countries with 200+ global deployments across many business verticals, including Banking, Telecoms, Logistics & Travel, Healthcare, Government, Education, and Retail.
