RENO, Nev., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, Novo Logistics stepped in as sole leaseholder, of more than 180,000 square feet of optimal warehouse space located in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, bringing the total square footage Novo Logistics operates in TRIC to 750,000 sq ft. Finalizing this lease with the building owner means Novo Logistics grossly improves its ability to offer its commercial clients dedicated warehousing and multi-client warehousing coupled with local delivery and transportation services.
The lease agreement comes at a time when vacant warehouse space is at a historic low in the Reno-Sparks area. According to Rofo, a research company that displays "commercial real estate listings from top brokerage firms and landlords in Reno, NV," there are only, currently, 19 warehouse spaces for rent.
"Signing the lease on a space of this size really increases the value and scope we can offer our clients in a very competitive market. Reno-Sparks has always been "home" to us, but aggressively expanding our footprint here was imperative, as our clients value the access it gives them to other west coast markets," said Ryan Peirce, CEO.
"Our addition of a second large footprint within the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center will allow us to find synergies by cross-utilizing our labor, leadership, and equipment, which will in turn keep costs down for our partners, allow us to be more flexible and creative in a very tight labor market, and maximize productivity. We are creating a Novo campus feel for our Team Members, while remaining adjacent to I-80, which is a major trucking artery for east-west transportation," said Peirce.
As a location, the Reno-Sparks area offers significant advantages to third party logistics (3PL) companies and their clients. From a tax standpoint, Nevada boasts no corporate income tax, personal income tax, franchise tax, inventory tax or estate tax, to name a few. From a business perspective, having inventory in Reno-Sparks helps retailers get products to their customers quickly, in large part because of the area's close proximity to western states and the sizeable populations calling the west coast home. With two major highways, Interstate 80 and Highway 395, and two of the country's largest railroads, Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe, retailers are able to drop-ship goods to consumers (or their brick-and-mortar stores) with ease.
About Novo Logistics
For more than 20 years, Novo Logistics (formerly RMS) has delivered customized logistics solutions to its commercial partners, helping them streamline their supply chain.
As a Third-Party Logistics company, Novo teams with clients in the home improvement, tech, retail, construction, hospitality, healthcare, food and beverage, and manufacturing industries to provide warehousing, on-plant and manufacturing solutions, value-add services, yard and shuttle management, delivery and transportation support and contingent labor solutions. The company operates multiple locations across the country (Reno, Nev.; Columbia, S.C.; Indianapolis, Ind. and Ardmore, Okla).
