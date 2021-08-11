NovoDynamics Logo

NovoDynamics Logo

 By NovoDynamics

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoDynamics, Inc., a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, marks its 20th anniversary this week, during the HIMSS21 Global Health Conference and Exhibition.

Incorporated in 2001, NovoDynamics has a long track record of developing highly successful AI solutions that have solved critical challenges for a wide variety of customers including prestigious universities, international government and military organizations, and commercial enterprises. Today, NovoDynamics is applying its pre-eminent AI technologies and expertise to the Health Care industry.

The new NovoDynamics® NovoHealth Dental platform is rapidly making insurance claims processing faster, more accurate, and less expensive. NovoHealth Dental helps insurance claim reviewers be more efficient and effective, particularly in identifying fraud, waste, and abuse. NovoHealth Dental has already processed millions of insurance claims and has identified tens of millions of dollars in potential savings for major US dental insurance customers.

According to NovoDynamics Chairman and CEO David Rock, "Customer reception to the release of the NovoHealth Dental platform has dramatically exceeded our expectations. NovoHealth Dental uses advanced AI technologies to automatically analyze each piece of claim data associated with every claim submitted, including radiographs and other attachments. It can quickly and accurately analyze claim quality, perform payment integrity checks, detect provider outliers, and assess diseases. The speed, accuracy, and effectiveness of NovoDynamics AI is transforming the Health Care industry."

Learn more at novodynamics.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/novodynamics-celebrates-20-years-deploying-successful-ai-solutions-301352965.html

SOURCE NovoDynamics

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.