OTTAWA, Ontario, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Novotech Technologies (http://www.novotech.com), a leading distributor of IoT and M2M hardware, services, and solutions, becomes a leading distributor of Telit (http://www.Telit.com) modules, data cards, and other IoT technologies.
According to Grandview Research, the global market for modules will increase more than 21% per year to about $10 Billion in 2025. As OEMs and manufacturers fight for a share of this market, recent chip shortages have resulted in a shortage in the supply of modules, resulting extremely long lead times. Novotech's partnership with Telit will ensure they maintain stock in the most popular cellular modules, data cards and evaluation kits.
"We are excited to bring on Novotech as a distributor partner in Canada. Novotech brings an extensive seller network across many industries and has over twenty years of cellular and IoT experience," says Dennis Kelly, SVP Sales Americas, Telit. "We are confident the partnership will grow and expand our business in the region."
In this unprecedented time of increased demand and a global supply shortage of modules, the Novotech & Telit partnership is poised to ensure uninterrupted supply of cellular modules to customers in Canada. Visit https://novotech.com/line-card/telit-cellular-modules/ for a complete list of the Telit modules Novotech distributes.
About Novotech Technologies:
Through strategic partnerships with many of the world's most advanced Internet of Things (IoT) manufacturers, Novotech Technologies is a leading distributor of IoT products, services, and solutions. Established in 2001, Novotech has headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, with offices throughout Canada and the United States. Visit us at http://www.novotech.com or on LinkedIn
About Telit:
Telit is a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, with an extensive portfolio of wireless connectivity modules, software platforms and global IoT connectivity services, empowering hundreds of millions of connected 'things' to date, and trusted by thousands of direct and indirect customers, globally. With over two decades of IoT innovation experience, Telit continues to redefine the boundaries of digital business, by delivering secure, integrated end-to-end IoT solutions for many of the world's largest brands, including enterprises, OEMs, system integrators and service providers across all industries, enabling them to simplify, connect and manage IoT at any scale.
Media Contact
Steve Shock, Novotech Technologies Inc., +1 (613) 280-1900, steve.shock@novotech.com
SOURCE Novotech Technologies Inc.