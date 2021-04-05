FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exults Digital Marketing has launched a new podcast—Digital Marketing with Zach Hoffman—which will see the company's CEO presenting tips and best practices for all areas of online marketing. The podcast will cover topics including content marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), email marketing, social media, paid advertising, website design, and more.
With over 15 years of experience in the digital marketing realm, Hoffman offers a plethora of knowledge for both new and experienced professionals in the industry. An entrepreneur from the very beginning, he served as an Independent Digital Marketing Consultant for Florida-based businesses prior to founding Exults. That experience, as well as his background in finance and economics, has helped him deliver impressive marketing and SEO results for clients since Exults' inception in 2005.
Four episodes of Digital Marketing with Zach Hoffman are currently available online, the first of which focuses on how businesses can improve the overall health of their websites. Appropriately named "Top 6 Tips on Improving the Health of Your Site," the opening episode provides business owners and marketing gurus with practical ways to boost a website's SEO and enhance the user experience. It covers everything one should consider when building and maintaining a site, including speed, usability, crawlability, content, and more.
The podcast's second episode also focuses on why companies need a user-friendly website, honing in on the importance of having a responsive online presence. True to its name, however, "The Importance of a Responsive Website and Business Partner" doesn't just look at why companies should focus on building an efficient website; it also presents advice on choosing a business partner that's effective and responsive to your organization's needs.
The third available episode, dubbed "Public Relations and Digital Presence," offers seven strategies for establishing authority online and leveraging social platforms to gain traction. It delves into the benefits of backlinks, how to assess your Google rankings, using reviews and awards to sculpt search results, and more.
Finally, the fourth episode—"How to Target Your Audience and Build Brand Identity with Different Brand Assets"—discusses content creation and formats for appealing to target audiences. Hoffman offers insight on utilizing video, graphics, content, and podcasts to build brand identity and drive engagement. The descriptions of all podcasts also include notes for additional insight and direct links for more information.
Each episode of "Digital Marketing with Zach Hoffman" clocks in at around 10 minutes, giving listeners a short but smart breakdown of a particular topic. The podcast is available for listening on Exults' website, as well as on platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. New lessons will be uploaded regularly, so those looking for digestible and actionable advice can subscribe to receive notifications when new content goes live.
