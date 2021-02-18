ROYAL OAK, Mich., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the increasing demand for businesses to enhance their software, technology and security management in a virtual environment, software and IT/security solutions firm, iwerk, welcomes Nowell Upham as its first chief growth officer to increase their reach. At iwerk, Upham will play a hybrid role, focusing on sales, marketing and revenue operations, working within a cross-functional leadership team.
"Nowell is critical to scaling our company at a point in time when the demand for our services has never been higher," said Tom Lewis, iwerk's president and CEO. "And his experience managing strategic and controlled growth, productizing professional service offers and building long-term relationships will be a huge asset."
As an Omnicom agency veteran of more than 25 years, Upham is transitioning from The Marketing Arm (TMA), where he was an executive vice president. There, he was responsible for resource and revenue management agency-wide.
Previously at TMA, and throughout most of his career at DDB Worldwide and TracyLocke, Upham excelled in leadership roles in account management. He directed talented teams and built large portfolios of blue-chip retainer clients. The roster included Schlage, American Airlines, Hotels.com, Essilor Group, Bacardi Limited and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Internally, Upham helped spearhead numerous agency mergers, joint ventures and centralized digital offerings.
"I've been an iwerk fan and client for over a decade," states Upham, who started in February, "I've always been inspired by their work ethic and attitude, their ability to evolve and innovate and the 'find-a-way' approach to everything they do."
For decades iwerk has supported the software and website development needs of marketing agencies and business enterprises in the healthcare, manufacturing and retail sectors. The company also provides technology and security management services with locations in Royal Oak, Mich., Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, and Mesa, Ariz. To learn more, visit: https://www.iwerk.com/contact/
About iwerk
iwerk is a software and IT/security solutions firm that specializes in serving the evolving technology needs of healthcare, retail and manufacturing, and marketing services companies. iwerk's core offering includes developing enterprise software and building complex websites, as well as providing managed IT and security services and related to consulting. As an IT MSP, iwerk supports over 15,000 end users. For more information visit iwerk.com. Established in 1991, the firm has offices in Royal Oak, Mich., Mesa, Ariz. and Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas and serves client's nationwide.
Media Contact
Shannon Cuff, Siren, +1 2482647022 Ext: 4, shannon@sirenstrategy.co
SOURCE iwerk