LAS VEGAS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NowSecure, the leading standards-based mobile app security and privacy software company, announced today a major update to its flagship mobile pen testing toolkit NowSecure Workstation 7. Used by mobile pen testing teams around the world, NowSecure Workstation boosts pen tester productivity through deep dive, interactive and automated security testing of iOS and Android mobile apps, collapsing a two- to three-week mobile app pen test to just one day. NowSecure Workstation 7 enables security teams to confidently scale their mobile pen testing program with the ease of use security analysts seek and depth of coverage their risk profile demands.
According to the independent industry group (ISC)2 Cybersecurity Workforce Survey, while 97% of organizations report that pen testing is important to their organization, 56% say that cybersecurity staff shortages are putting their organizations at risk. And only 8% of overall cybersecurity resources are applied to pen testing. Cybersecurity leaders are turning to a combination of training their own internal pen testing teams and leveraging tools and automation to drive pen tester productivity. NowSecure Workstation, in combination with NowSecure Training courseware, provides the ideal rapid enablement solution to help close mobile pen testing resource gaps.
"Mobile app security risk continues to grow, and a shortage of skilled mobile app pen testing resources hampers organizations' ability to staff and complete manual mobile app security testing," said NowSecure CEO Alan Snyder. "NowSecure Workstation 7 delivers a next-generation, modern experience enabling testers of any skill level to rapidly and deeply pen test their mobile apps to empower organizations to deliver secure mobile apps faster."
Traditional manual mobile app pen tests require skilled security analysts using a myriad of tools and weeks to complete the manual testing and compile results into a report. NowSecure Workstation provides an all-in-one pen testing kit that dramatically boosts pen tester productivity, collapsing mobile app pen tests from weeks into a single day. NowSecure Workstation includes a laptop, two mobile devices and software for everything a mobile app pen tester needs right out of the box. Offering a battery of hundreds of mobile security, privacy and compliance tests, an intuitive wizard-driven interface and extensibility to work with advanced tooling and configuration, NowSecure Workstation was the world's first all-in-one mobile app pen tester toolkit and continues to lead the industry as the world's top mobile pen tester toolkit.
NowSecure Workstation 7 delivers:
- Modern user experience with updated navigation and an intuitive wizard-driven interface to speed pen tester productivity no matter what skill level
- Enables complex testing scenarios including multi-factor authentication (MFA/2FA), CAPTCHA, IoT, USB and Bluetooth connected equipment
- Comprehensive mobile app test engine combines static, dynamic, interactive and APISec testing with Frida, Radare and other advanced tooling
- Includes testing for industry security, privacy and compliance standards including OWASP, HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, NIAP, FISMA, PCI and more
- Updated architecture delivers performance improvements to enable teams to complete testing and reporting faster than ever before
- All findings include CVSS Score, description, evidence and remediation instructions to speed understanding, priority and resolution
- Integration with NowSecure Platform to enable assessment report upload and collaborative sharing reports across teams
NowSecure Workstation is a core component of the NowSecure Solution Suite — the world's most comprehensive suite for mobile app security including NowSecure Platform for continuous security testing in the development pipeline for DevSecOps, NowSecure Workstation kit for pen tester productivity, NowSecure Supply Chain Risk Management, NowSecure Pen Testing Services, and NowSecure Training Courseware for developers and security analysts. Built on a foundation of standards and automation, NowSecure empowers organizations to drive their success by delivering secure mobile apps faster and by continuously monitoring their mobile app supply chains for risk. Top mobile innovators, global businesses and agencies trust NowSecure to secure their mobile apps including AT&T, Caribou Coffee, iRobot, Uber, and Zoom.
About NowSecure
NowSecure is the standards-based mobile app security and privacy software company trusted by the world's most demanding organizations and most advanced security teams. NowSecure protects millions of mobile app users across banking, insurance, high tech, IoT, retail, hospitality, energy and government sectors. Only NowSecure delivers fully automated mobile app security and privacy testing software, expert mobile pen testing services and mobile security training with the depth, speed, accuracy, and efficiency to meet modern business demands. NowSecure provides standards-based compliance testing for OWASP, NIAP, GDPR, CCPA, FINRA, FISMA, ioXt and numerous industry regulatory standards. With more than a dozen years of mobile-first, mobile-only experience, NowSecure identifies the broadest array of security threats, compliance gaps, and privacy risks. As a trusted security expert, NowSecure was positioned as the worldwide leader in two 2019 IDC MarketScapes for Mobile Application Security Testing, Mobile DevSecOps Trailblazer by Gartner in 2020, Deloitte Fast500 Winner in 2020, and TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor in 2021. http://www.nowsecure.com
